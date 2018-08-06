Discovery Names Amazon Executive to Oversee Direct-to-Consumer Media

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Peter Faricy, Vice President, Amazon Marketplace
CREDIT: Courtesy of Discovery

Peter Faricy, a former Amazon executive, was named to oversee all digital and direct-to-consumer businesses at Discovery Inc. He will report to David Zaslav, the company’s president and CEO. Faricy will be CEO, Global Direct-to-Consumer.

As part of his duties, Faricy will run will Discovery’s current digital and direct-to-consumer businesses, which include Discovery’s GO TV Everywhere products, as well as Motor Trend, Eurosport Player, Discovery Kids, Dplay, and Discovery’s strategic alliance with PGA Tour to create an international presence for U.S professional golf. Faricy begins at Discovery on Sept. 17, 2018.

“We are excited to welcome Peter and his vision and skill set to the Discovery leadership team as we accelerate our pivot to become a next-generation media company engaging passionate communities of fans around the world on every screen with trusted, high quality brands and content,” Zaslav said in a statement.

Discovery, which has grown in size since acquiring the media properties of Scripps Networks earlier this year, is emulating a play recently made by Walt Disney Co. That company in March created a stand-alone division to house its direct-to-consumer and international operations, and named Kevin Mayer to oversee the unit.

Discovery said JB Perrette, President and CEO of Discovery Networks International, will continue to lead the overall Eurosport business and will work together with Faricy on direct-to-consumer product rollouts across international markets.

Faricy joins Discovery from Amazon, where he ran Amazon Marketplace, the company’s third-party seller business. He previously led sales of music and movies at the e-commerce giant. Faricy has also held leadership roles at Borders Group, Ford, and McKinsey. He received an MBA with distinction from the University of Michigan and a BA in business administration from Michigan State University.

