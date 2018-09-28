‘Designated Survivor’ Seasons 1-2 Hop from Hulu to Netflix, Ahead of Netflix’s Release of Season 3

Kiefer Sutherland’s accidental president is now streaming exclusively on Netflix: The first two seasons of “Designated Survivor” are now available to Netflix subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

Hulu had previously nabbed exclusive U.S. subscription VOD rights to “Designated Survivor” seasons 1 and 2, which aired on ABC, under a deal announced in November 2017. Episodes of “Designated Survivor” also are unavailable on ABC’s streaming platforms.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced a deal for a third season of “Designated Survivor” in a production deal with eOne after ABC cancelled the show. As part of the pact, Netflix secured streaming rights for the first two season of the show in the U.S. and Canada. Season 3 is slated to debut on Netflix worldwide in 2019.

“Designated Survivor” stars Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, a low-level cabinet member who suddenly is forced to assume to role of U.S. president after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol during the State of the Union address.

Netflix tapped eOne’s Neal Baer as showrunner for season 3 of “Designated Survivor,” making him the fifth showrunner since the show’s inception. The series was created by David Guggenheim, who together with Baer, Sutherland, Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah will all serve as executive producers.

In the 10-episode third season, President Kirkman will hit the campaign trail, with the show exploring “today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and ‘fake news,'” according to Netflix’s synopsis.

Along with Sutherland, cast of the first two seasons of “Designated Survivor” includes Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Kal Penn, Maggie Q, Natascha McElhone, Jake Epstein and Paulo Costanzo.