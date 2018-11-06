You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Defy Media Is Laying Off All Employees in Beverly Hills Office, Which It Will Shut Down

By
Todd Spangler

Defy Media, the digital media company whose brands include Smosh and Clevver, is shutting down its production facility in Beverly Hills and will lay off all employees at the location by the end of the year.

Per notices sent to Defy employees, the Beverly Hills office will be closed effective Jan. 2, 2019. All employees who work out of the office — at 8750 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills — will be permanently laid off.

The company notified employees of the plans under the requirements of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act and California’s State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The closure was first reported by TubeFilter, which said the shutdown will affect at least 80 employees. The company at one point reported having nearly 400 employees. Reps for Defy Media did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

For Defy Media, it’s yet another move that shrinks its business — which has long been rumored to be for sale.

Earlier in the year, Defy laid off 8% of its workforce, exiting its programmatic advertising and video licensing and syndication businesses. Then in July, the company sold its long-languishing The Escapist video-game website to Canada’s Enthusiast Gaming and also announced a deal with Fandom to sell Screen Junkies, its entertainment news and parody property.

Defy Media, which is based in New York City, was formed through the merger of Alloy Digital and Break Media in 2013. Two years ago, the company announced $70 million in funding led by Wellington Management Co. Previous investors include ABS Capital, Lionsgate, Viacom and Zelnick Media Capital.

Defy’s website currently lists seven job openings for its Beverly Hills location, including for a VP of brand and content strategy, a post-production supervisor, and a supervising producer.

