David Tennant Joins Cast of Rooster Teeth’s ‘gen:Lock’ Animated Series

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Tennant
CREDIT: Anita Russo/REX/Shutterstock

Former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant will lend his voice to Rooster Teeth’s upcoming anime-style sci-fi series “gen:Lock.”

Tennant will play Dr. Rufus Weller (aka “Doc”), inventor of the titular technology in the show — giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Tennant, who starred as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC’s “Doctor Who,” joins the previously announced voice talent of Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning and Kōichi Yamadera in the cast.

“Tennant is sci-fi royalty and we are thrilled to have him join this amazing cast,” said Burnie Burns, co-founder and chief creative officer at Rooster Teeth.

In “gen:Lock,” Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war. Jordan provides the voice of Julian Chase, the first rebel pilot to step forward for the gen:Lock program, while Fanning plays an expert mech pilot and Chase’s love interest. Yamadera, a longtime anime voice actor, plays a recruit who transfers from Japan’s military forces to fight alongside Chase.

“My jaw hit the floor when I directed David as Doctor Weller for the first time,” Gray G. Haddock, “gen:Lock” showrunner and head of Rooster Teeth Animation, said in a statement. “He instantly nailed the breadth of emotion, both the humor and seriousness that Weller brings to the show — there are moments that will absolutely make the audience choke up.”

Set to debut in January 2019, “gen:Lock” is the second anime-style series from Rooster Teeth Animation. Its first foray into the genre was “RWBY,” which is going into its sixth season this fall. Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Productions is co-producing “gen:Lock” along with Rooster Teeth. The series is slated to be available on Rooster Teeth’s subscription service, which starts at $4.99 per month.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • David Tennant

    David Tennant Joins Cast of Rooster Teeth's 'gen:Lock' Animated Series

    Former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant will lend his voice to Rooster Teeth’s upcoming anime-style sci-fi series “gen:Lock.” Tennant will play Dr. Rufus Weller (aka “Doc”), inventor of the titular technology in the show — giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Tennant, who starred as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC’s “Doctor Who,” joins […]

  • Kelly Day - Viacom

    Viacom Acquires AwesomenessTV; CEO Jordan Levin to Depart

    Former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant will lend his voice to Rooster Teeth’s upcoming anime-style sci-fi series “gen:Lock.” Tennant will play Dr. Rufus Weller (aka “Doc”), inventor of the titular technology in the show — giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Tennant, who starred as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC’s “Doctor Who,” joins […]

  • Infowars Alex Jones

    Facebook Bans Infowars' Alex Jones for 30 Days Over Hate Speech, Bullying

    Former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant will lend his voice to Rooster Teeth’s upcoming anime-style sci-fi series “gen:Lock.” Tennant will play Dr. Rufus Weller (aka “Doc”), inventor of the titular technology in the show — giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Tennant, who starred as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC’s “Doctor Who,” joins […]

  • Twitter Stock

    Twitter Posts Strong Q2 Earnings, but Monthly Users Drop by 1 Million Amid Cleanup Effort

    Former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant will lend his voice to Rooster Teeth’s upcoming anime-style sci-fi series “gen:Lock.” Tennant will play Dr. Rufus Weller (aka “Doc”), inventor of the titular technology in the show — giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Tennant, who starred as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC’s “Doctor Who,” joins […]

  • Netflix India: Emraan Hashmi to Head

    India's Emraan Hashmi to Head Netflix Series 'Bard of Blood'

    Former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant will lend his voice to Rooster Teeth’s upcoming anime-style sci-fi series “gen:Lock.” Tennant will play Dr. Rufus Weller (aka “Doc”), inventor of the titular technology in the show — giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Tennant, who starred as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC’s “Doctor Who,” joins […]

  • BuzzAngle Music

    Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in BuzzAngle Music

    Former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant will lend his voice to Rooster Teeth’s upcoming anime-style sci-fi series “gen:Lock.” Tennant will play Dr. Rufus Weller (aka “Doc”), inventor of the titular technology in the show — giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Tennant, who starred as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC’s “Doctor Who,” joins […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad