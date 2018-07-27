David Tennant Joins Cast of Rooster Teeth’s ‘gen:Lock’ Animated Series

Former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant will lend his voice to Rooster Teeth’s upcoming anime-style sci-fi series “gen:Lock.”

Tennant will play Dr. Rufus Weller (aka “Doc”), inventor of the titular technology in the show — giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Tennant, who starred as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC’s “Doctor Who,” joins the previously announced voice talent of Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning and Kōichi Yamadera in the cast.

“Tennant is sci-fi royalty and we are thrilled to have him join this amazing cast,” said Burnie Burns, co-founder and chief creative officer at Rooster Teeth.

In “gen:Lock,” Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war. Jordan provides the voice of Julian Chase, the first rebel pilot to step forward for the gen:Lock program, while Fanning plays an expert mech pilot and Chase’s love interest. Yamadera, a longtime anime voice actor, plays a recruit who transfers from Japan’s military forces to fight alongside Chase.

“My jaw hit the floor when I directed David as Doctor Weller for the first time,” Gray G. Haddock, “gen:Lock” showrunner and head of Rooster Teeth Animation, said in a statement. “He instantly nailed the breadth of emotion, both the humor and seriousness that Weller brings to the show — there are moments that will absolutely make the audience choke up.”

Set to debut in January 2019, “gen:Lock” is the second anime-style series from Rooster Teeth Animation. Its first foray into the genre was “RWBY,” which is going into its sixth season this fall. Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Productions is co-producing “gen:Lock” along with Rooster Teeth. The series is slated to be available on Rooster Teeth’s subscription service, which starts at $4.99 per month.