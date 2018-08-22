Vice Media’s David Purdy Exits to Join Music Video Company Stingray

Stingray, a multiplatform music and video services provider, has hired David Purdy — formerly Vice Media’s chief international growth officer — in the newly created position of chief revenue officer.

In the new role, Purdy will oversee all aspects of Stingray’s revenue expansion including advertising, and sales efforts.

At Vice, which he joined in 2016, Purdy worked on the launch and worldwide expansion of the Viceland TV channel, including its deal with SBS in Australia. In addition, he worked on mobile partnerships including a deal for Vice content to appear on Partner Telecom and expanded the distribution of Vice content on platforms such as Hulu.

Previously, Purdy held various senior roles at Canada’s Rogers Communications over a 15-year career. As VP of content and video product management, he worked across the company’s mobile, cable TV, broadband and media divisions. He was responsible for creating and launching next-generation content bundles and products that went beyond the traditional cable TV offerings.

Purdy has been a a member of Stingray’s board of directors since 2017. “David’s experience in driving growth and revenue generation within the television and media industries will be a huge benefit to Stingray,” said Eric Boyko, president, co-founder and CEO of Stingray. “I am thrilled that he has joined our experienced management team and look forward to leveraging his expertise to accelerate our momentum in the marketplace.”

Related Music Choice Targeted in $120 Million Hostile Takeover Bid by Canada's Stingray Hulu Inks Exclusive Deal With Vice for 150 Hours of Viceland Programming

“I have been following Stingray’s story for years and am continually amazed by its management team’s ability to rapidly and efficiently bring innovative solutions to market, and spring into action when opportunities present themselves,” Purdy commented. “Stingray has almost limitless potential for growth across numerous business lines in the music and media industry, both in Canada and internationally.”

Separately, earlier this month Stingray announced an unsolicited $120 million bid for Music Choice, which is owned by Comcast, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Sony Corp. of America, AT&T’s WarnerMedia, EMI Music Publishing, Arris and Microsoft.

Stingray is based in Montreal, Québec. The company produces and sells services including audio TV channels, premium TV channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music and music apps. Stingray claims it reaches 400 million consumers in 156 countries and that its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times.