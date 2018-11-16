×
With FilmStruck Shutdown, Criterion Collection Inks WarnerMedia Deal to Launch Standalone Streaming Service

Criterion Collection
CREDIT: Courtesy of Criterion Collection

On the heels of news that FilmStruck, the movie-streaming subscription service for cinephiles, will be ceasing at the end of November, Criterion Collection has announced a new deal with WarnerMedia to launch a separate streaming service in 2019.

FilmStruck has been the exclusive U.S. home to Criterion’s catalog of films. In the spring of 2019, Criterion Channel will launch as a standalone service. That will include a selection of films from the Warner Bros. archive, “in what will be a rich and curated experience,” the companies said.

In addition, Criterion’s film collection also be part of WarnerMedia’s broad direct-to-consumer streaming service slated to launch in Q4 of 2019, which will include content from HBO, Warner Bros., Turner, and potentially third-party sources.

“The Criterion Channel will be picking up where FilmStruck left off, with thematic programming, regular filmmaker spotlights, and actor retrospectives, featuring major classics and hard-to-find discoveries from Hollywood and around the world,” the companies said.

Here’s the full joint statement from Criterion and WarnerMedia:

The Criterion Collection and WarnerMedia announced today a new chapter for the beloved collection of Criterion films. In the Spring of 2019, through a special arrangement with WarnerMedia, the Criterion Channel will launch as a free-standing streaming service. Additionally, the popular library of films will be part of WarnerMedia’s recently announced direct-to-consumer platform that is planned to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Today’s announcement ensures that fans will have access to these films from the Criterion Collection as well as films from WarnerMedia’s deep and extensive library in what will be a rich and curated experience, which will further expand the audience footprint for these classic and acclaimed movies.

The Criterion Channel will be picking up where FilmStruck left off, with thematic programming, regular filmmaker spotlights, and actor retrospectives, featuring major classics and hard-to-find discoveries from Hollywood and around the world, complete with special features like commentaries, behind-the-scenes footage and original documentaries. The Criterion Channel will continue to produce their guest programmer series, “Adventures in Moviegoing,” which has already featured such cinephile luminaries as Barry Jenkins, Guillermo del Toro, Bill Hader, and Mira Nair. Criterion’s monthly 15-minute film school, Observations on Film Art, Tuesday’s Short + Feature, and the Friday double-bill will all be back as well.

More to come.

