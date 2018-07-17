NBCU Relaunches Craftsy Network as Bluprint, a How-To Subscription-Video Service

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment is rebranding its Craftsy learning video network as “Bluprint,” a subscription VOD service expanding beyond crafting how-tos to multiple lifestyle categories.

NBCU acquired a majority stake in Craftsy in May 2017. Now the Craftsy Unlimited service is becoming Bluprint, with an expanded content lineup of 3,000-plus hours of instructional videos, priced starting at $15 per month. (Craftsy.com will still exist for a la carte classes.)

Bluprint — in addition to how-to videos in areas including music, writing, dance, yoga, fitness, home décor, entertaining, and kids and family — will produce original entertainment series. Talent to be featured on the rebranded streaming service include: Padma Lakshmi (Bravo’s “Top Chef”), Al Roker (“Today” show), Simon Doonan (Barneys New York creative ambassador), Stephen “tWitch” Boss (dancer-choreographer who is a regular on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”), body-positive yogi Jessamyn Stanley, and Broadway actress Marcy Harriell.

Existing Craftsy and Craftsy Unlimited members will still have access to any previously purchased classes within their library, NBCU Cable said.

“Bluprint is a natural evolution of our subscription model, with our mission to revolutionize the way people engage with lifestyle passions and pursuits,” John Levisay, CEO of Bluprint (previously Craftsy co-founder and CEO).

Last November, NBCU hired Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, formerly Mattel’s chief content officer, as GM of Craftsy; she’s now general manager of Bluprint.

According to NBCU, Bluprint will continue to serve Craftsy’s community of 13 million fans — but will offer much more, with classes geared toward the whole family (with programming for kids as young as 6).

Bluprint is available for a monthly plan at $14.99 per month or an annual plan at $120 per year. NBCU is offering limited-time promo pricing of $9.99 per month for the first three months or an annual plan for $100. The service is accessible on desktop and mobile (at mybluprint.com), via Apple iOS and Google Android apps, and on Roku streaming players.

Some of NBCU’s forays into subscription VOD have bombed: The media company shut down Seeso, its $4-per-month comedy SVOD service, last year after it failed to gain traction. In 2014, NBCU launched Radius, a fitness streaming service, but then quietly folded it after less than a year.

Since buying Craftsy, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment has brought the how-to brand into promotions and integrations across the NBCU family including USA, Syfy, Bravo, E!, Oxygen and Universal Kids. With the rebranding to Bluprint, the SVOD service will be featured in an ongoing partnership with NBC News’ “Today” show, as well as in branded-content campaigns including with NBC’s upcoming new competition series “Making It” hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

“The new Bluprint brand lays the foundation for us to dramatically expand and enhance its unique content and commerce capabilities and fully exploit the power of NBCUniversal to help accelerate its growth,” Dave Howe, president of strategy and commercial growth for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said in a statement.

Bluprint will also have an expanded e-commerce strategy. In the fall of 2018, NBCU plans to expand Bluprint’s lineup of retail products and kits.

New class categories on Bluprint include: drawing, painting, and photography; fitness, dance and yoga; home decor and entertaining; and family-focused projects and content in multiple categories.

Bluprint’s new original classes and series include: cooking show “Ready. Set. Grill! with Al Roker and Matt Abdoo”; “Spark,” narrated by Padma Lakshmi, profiling different artists and innovators in the creative landscape; “Blank Wall Overhaul,” hosted by designer-sculptor James Worsham; and “Re-Fashion,” hosted by Marcy Harriell, a Broadway actress and creator of fashion sewing blog Oonaballoona, who turns thrift-store finds into fab outfits.