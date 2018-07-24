Cord-Cutting Keeps Churning: U.S. Pay-TV Cancelers to Hit 33 Million in 2018 (Study)

Have you recently pulled the plug on cable or satellite TV? You’re not alone: Millions of Americans have already scrapped traditional pay-TV service, and the exodus is expected to continue apace in 2018.

This year, the number of cord-cutters in the U.S. — consumers who have ever cancelled traditional pay-TV service and do not resubscribe — will climb 32.8%, to 33.0 million adults, according to new estimates from research firm eMarketer. That’s compared with a total of 24.9 million cord-cutters as of the end of 2017, which was up 43.6% year over year (and an upward revision from eMarketer’s previous 22 million estimate).

That said, even as the traditional pay-TV universe shrinks, the number of viewers accessing over-the-top, internet-delivered video services keeps growing. About 147.5 million people in the U.S. watch Netflix at least once per month, according to eMarketer’s July 2018 estimates. That’s followed by Amazon Prime Video (88.7 million), Hulu (55 million), HBO Now (17.1 million) and Dish’s Sling TV (6.8 million).

Other OTT services have been on the rise, too — including AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Google’s YouTube TV and Sony’s PlayStation Vue — but eMarketer didn’t provide estimates for those.

Related Netflix, Hulu and Other Streaming Services Trounce Pay TV on Customer Satisfaction Tablo Starts Testing Cloud DVR for Cord Cutters With New Device

One of the issues in how eMarketer tracks the pay-TV market is that it’s estimating total number of individual viewers and cord-cutters, rather than households (which is how cable, satellite and telco TV companies report their subscriber figures).

But no matter how you slice it, traditional cable and satellite TV is in decline. Traditional U.S. pay-TV providers saw a record 3.7% drop in 2017, to 94 million households, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Kagan. Overall, 186.7 million U.S. adults will watch traditional pay TV in 2018, down 3.8% from last year, according to eMarketer’s estimates.

The main factor driving away pay-TV customers? The chief culprit continues to be price. The average pay-TV bill in 2017 totaled $100.98 per month, which represents a 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2000-17, according to Kagan.

About 70% of pay-TV subscribers feel they get too little value for their money, according to Deloitte’s 2018 Digital Media Trends Survey. In other words: Expect the erosion in the legacy pay-television sector to continue, as people flock to cheaper OTT services.