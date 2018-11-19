Condé Nast Hires Tastemade’s Oren Katzeff to Head Video-Entertainment Group

Oren Katzeff is joining Condé Nast as the new president of Condé Nast Entertainment, after serving as head of programming at Tastemade for the last five years.

Katzeff will oversee Condé Nast Entertainment’s film and TV production slate and its digital-video production and distribution. Katzeff will be based in New York and report to Condé Nast CEO Bob Sauerberg, with an official start date of Dec. 17.

Katzeff’s appointment comes after CNE president Dawn Ostroff’s exit this summer to become Spotify’s chief content officer. In addition, Condé Nast Entertainment COO Sahar Elhabashi, who was serving as interim head of CNE, is leaving the company after more than six years to join Ostroff at Spotify.

“We had incredible interest in this role from highly accomplished candidates with backgrounds ranging from traditional television and film to digital pure-plays, but Oren stood out because of his unique insight, ability to create addictive content, and innovative operational expertise,” Sauerberg said in announcing the appointment.

Formed in 2011, Condé Nast Entertainment now produces more than 5,000 digital videos annually, including Vogue’s “73 Questions,” Wired’s “Autocomplete Interview,” and Bon Appétit’s “Kids Try.” The unit also produces original programming on emerging platforms, such as the recently launched over-the-top channel for Wired, with Bon Appétit and GQ’s OTT channels set to debut in 2019. CNE also produced one of Facebook Watch’s first licensed series, “Virtually Dating,” and original Snapchat series “True Crime/Uncovered.”

CNE’s longer-form projects include Netflix’s “Last Chance U” and “Most Expensivest” for Vice Media’s Viceland, which started as a digital video series for GQ. Condé Nast Entertainment also has produced feature films including “Only the Brave” and “The Old Man & The Gun,” distributed by Sony and Fox Searchlight.

At Tastemade, Katzeff served as executive producer on Tastemade’s Audience Network and KCET shows, seven original series on Facebook Watch, and its first feature-length documentary, “Funke,” which recently world premiered at the LA Film Festival. He also launched the brand’s first 24-hour linear channel on YouTube TV.

Prior to joining Tastemade in 2013, Katzeff was head of global marketing and audience development for Zefr’s MovieClips.com, which was sold to NBCUniversal’s Fandango. Before that he was senior VP and GM at Demand Media overseeing humor site Cracked.com and from 2000-07 he served in senior roles at Yahoo Media overseeing content deals for the company’s news and entertainment divisions.

Katzeff began his career as an attorney at law firm Fox, Shjeflo, Wohl & Hartley. He holds a bachelor’s degree U.C. Berkeley and a law degree from the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law.