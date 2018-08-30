What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2018

Going back to school or work after lounging at the pool all summer isn’t a fun wake-up call, but you can still escape to Wakanda (or Hollywood) with the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” and Season 5 of the animated comedy “BoJack Horseman,” which are coming to Netflix this month.

Plenty of Netflix originals are debuting or returning in September. Acclaimed director Cary Fukunaga’s dark comedy “Maniac,” starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, arrives Sept. 21. The mockumentary “American Vandal” is back for Season 2 and the docuseries “Chef’s Table” returns for its fifth installment. Classic films are also coming to the streaming platform, including “Groundhog Day,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Scarface,” and animated pics “Lilo & Stitch” and “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

Sept. 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar
Martian Child
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven

Sept. 2
Lilo & Stitch
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3

The Emperor’s New Groove

Sept. 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

Sept. 4
Black Panther

Sept. 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6

Sept. 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Sept. 7
Atypical: Season 2
Cable Girls: Season 3
City of Joy
Click
First and Last
Iron Fist: Season 2
Next Gen
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

Sept. 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7

Sept. 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker

Sept. 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life
On My Skin

Sept. 14
American Vandal: Season 2
Bleach
Boca Juniors Confidential
BoJack Horseman: Season 5
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Ingobernable: Season 2
Last Hope
Norm Macdonald has a Show
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
The Angel
The Dragon Prince
The Land of Steady Habits
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 part A

Sept. 15
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

Sept. 16 
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sept. 17
The Witch

Sept. 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

Sept. 21
Battlefish
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan
Hilda
Maniac, limited series
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
The Good Cop

Sept. 23 

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Sept. 25

A Wrinkle in Time
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Sept. 26
Norsemen: Season 2
The Hurricane Heist

Sept. 28
Chef’s Table: Volume 5
El Marginal: Season 2
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2
Skylanders Academy: Season 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias

Sept. 30
Big Miracle

