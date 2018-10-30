You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2018

House Of Cards Season 6
CREDIT: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Christmas is coming early to Netflix, with the streaming platform adding a host of new holiday movies to its November lineup.

Kicking off the month is “Angela’s Christmas” — an animated feature about a young Irish girl — followed by another heartwarming holiday tale, “The Holiday Calendar,” about a young photographer who discovers a magical advent calendar that can predict the future. Later on, Netflix is releasing the much anticipated follow-up to “A Christmas Prince,” revisiting the characters of Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) and Amber (Rose McIver), as she begins to question her upcoming wedding and the ascension to royalty that comes with it.

Viewers who aren’t in the mood for Christmas cheer will also be able to watch the final season of “House of Cards” on Nov. 2 — this time sans Kevin Spacey and with Claire Underwood serving as president. A number of popular films are also coming to the streaming platform, including “Sixteen Candles,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” and “Doctor Strange.”

See the full list of upcoming films and series below:

Nov. 1

Angela’s Christmas
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
Fair Game – Director’s Cut
Follow This: Part 3
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li’s Fearless
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The English Patient
The Judgement
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya

Nov. 2

Brainchild
House of Cards: Season 6
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
The Holiday Calendar
The Other Side of the Wind
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Nov. 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 5

Homecoming: Season 1
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

Nov. 7

Into the Forest

Nov. 8

The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3
La Reina del Flow
Medal of Honor
Outlaw King
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
Super Drags
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
Westside

Nov. 12

Green Room

Nov. 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
Oh My Ghost
Warrior: Season 1

Nov. 15

May The Devil Take You
The Crew

Nov. 16

Cam
Narcos: Mexico
Ponysitters Club: Season 2
Prince of Peoria
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Break-Up
The Kominsky Method
The Princess Switch

Nov. 18

The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Nov. 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker
Motown Magic
Sabrina
The Final Table
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Nov. 21

The Tribe

Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 23

Frontier: Season 3
Fugitiva
Sick Note: Season 2
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

Nov. 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

1983
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Baby
Death by Magic
F is for Family: Season 3
Happy as Lazzaro
Rajma Chawal
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
The World Is Yours
Tiempo Compartido

  'Captain Marvel' Composer Breaks Glass Ceiling,

    'Captain Marvel' Composer Breaks Superhero Glass Ceiling as Scoring Diversity Lags

    What's Coming to Netflix in November 2018

    Toni Collette Joins Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Olga Kurylenko to Star in Female-Led Action Thriller 'The Courier'

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: How the NIN Masterminds Balance Scoring and Touring

    'Boy of War' Producer Fabien Driehorst: 'It's a Coming of Age Story'

    Sony Classics Buys Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare Drama 'All Is True'

