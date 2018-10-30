What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2018

Christmas is coming early to Netflix, with the streaming platform adding a host of new holiday movies to its November lineup.

Kicking off the month is “Angela’s Christmas” — an animated feature about a young Irish girl — followed by another heartwarming holiday tale, “The Holiday Calendar,” about a young photographer who discovers a magical advent calendar that can predict the future. Later on, Netflix is releasing the much anticipated follow-up to “A Christmas Prince,” revisiting the characters of Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) and Amber (Rose McIver), as she begins to question her upcoming wedding and the ascension to royalty that comes with it.

Viewers who aren’t in the mood for Christmas cheer will also be able to watch the final season of “House of Cards” on Nov. 2 — this time sans Kevin Spacey and with Claire Underwood serving as president. A number of popular films are also coming to the streaming platform, including “Sixteen Candles,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” and “Doctor Strange.”

See the full list of upcoming films and series below:

Nov. 1

Angela’s Christmas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

Nov. 2

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Nov. 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

Nov. 7

Into the Forest

Nov. 8

The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

Nov. 12

Green Room

Nov. 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior: Season 1

Nov. 15

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

Nov. 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

Nov. 18

The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Nov. 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Nov. 21

The Tribe

Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 23

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

Nov. 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo Compartido