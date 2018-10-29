What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in November 2018

Christmas may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping streaming platforms from adding some holiday cheer to their November lineups.

Beginning with the animated film “Angela’s Christmas” on Nov. 1, Netflix is adding several holiday movies to its streaming slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Princess Switch,” and “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.” Hulu and Amazon Prime are also following suit with “A Cinderella Christmas” on Nov. 15 and “Christmas With the Kranks” on Nov. 1, respectively.

November is also seeing the premiere of several platform originals, including the final season of Netflix’s “House of Cards” and Julia Roberts’ Amazon Prime debut, “Homecoming.” The documentary “McQueen” is also joining Amazon’s slate while Netflix will launch “Doctor Strange,” “Sixteen Candles,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.” Hulu will see a similarly large influx of new films, including “Goldeneye,” “Amelie,” and “Kick-Ass.”

See the full list of upcoming titles below:

Netflix

Nov. 1

Angela’s Christmas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

Nov. 2

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Nov. 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

Nov. 7

Into the Forest

Nov. 8

The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

Nov. 12

Green Room

Nov. 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior: Season 1

Nov. 15

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

Nov. 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

Nov. 18

The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Nov. 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Nov. 21

The Tribe

Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 23

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

Nov. 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo compartido

Hulu

Nov. 1

10 to Midnight

28 Days Later

2001 Maniacs

The Accused

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Fistful of Dynamite

A View to Kill

Albert

Alice

Amelie

Bachelor Party

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends

Barbie The Pearl Princess

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Benny & Joon

Blue Chips

Boo 2! A Medea Halloween

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carnage Park

De-Lovely

Death Wish

Death Wish 3

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Desperate Hours

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

Dysfunktional Family

Existenz

The Faculty

For Your Eyes Only

Four Rooms

From Russia with Love

Gloria

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Happy Christmas

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hoosiers

Hostel

Hostel 2

K, Season 2

The Interpreter

Invasion U.S.A.

Italian for Beginners

Jane Eyre

Joey

Johnny Reno

K2

Leaving Las Vegas

License to Kill

Like Water

Little Black Book

Little Man Tate

Little Odessa

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord of War

Made

The Magnificent Seven Ride

The Man with the Golden Gun

Map of the Human Heart

The Mighty

Missing in Action II: The Beginning

The Mod Squad

Moonraker

Mulholland Falls

Never Back Down

Never Say Never Again

Ninja III: The Domination

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Phantoms

Pleasantville

Radio Days

The Red Violin

Rescue Dawn

Revenge of the Ninja

Rob Roy

Sailor Moon: Season 3

Santa Hunters

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Six: Season 2

Soapdish

Soufra

Species: the Awakening

Supercop

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thunderball

Tiny Christmas

Tomorrow Never Dies

Wicker Park

The World is Not Enough

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

You Only Live Twice

Nov. 2

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood

Dietland: Season 1

Wonder

Nov. 3

Kick-Ass

Larger Than Life

An Ordinary Man

Vanderpump Rules: Season 6

Nov. 6

Top Chef: Season 15

Nov. 7

Europa Report

Nov. 8

Under the Tree

Nov. 9

Married With Children: Seasons 1-11

Nov. 10

Big Hero 6

Nov. 11

Monster’s Ball

Nov. 12

The Little Death

The Wolfpack

Nov. 13

Bigfoot

Keepers of the Magic

Killer Bees

Nov. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Puppy for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Back to Christmas

Cartel Land

Christmas Belle

Christmas with the Andersons

Dust 2 Glory

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Hip-hop Houdini: Season 1

Holly’s Holiday

Luis & The Aliens

Married by Christmas

My Dad is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Rodeo & Juliet

The Bank Job

The Christmas Calendar

The March Sisters at Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

Nov. 16

The Bisexual: Season 1

Holly Hobbie: Season 1

Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith

Dept Q: The Absent One

Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes

Nov. 18

Nina’s World:Season 2

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

The Condemned

Nov. 20

Aliens and Agenda 21

Nov. 21

Box of Moonlight

Damascus Cover

Nov. 22

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6

Nov. 23

Baskets: Season 3

Nov. 24

Downsizing

Nov. 28

Best of Enemies

Nov. 29

Mighty Magiswords: Season 1B

Harry Brown

Nov. 30

Broken Star

Daylight’s End

Scenic Route

The Remains

Undrafted

Amazon Prime

Nov. 1

21

2001 Maniacs

Alice

Assault on Precinct 13

Candyman: Day of the Dead

Child’s Play

Christmas With the Kranks

Cruel Intentions

De-Lovely

Desperate Hours

Die Another Day

Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite)

Excalibur

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Jacob’s Ladder

Leaving Las Vegas

Like Water

Little Man Tate

Little Odessa

Lord of War

Made

Making Contact (Joey)

Michael Clayton

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Mulholland Falls

My Girl

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

The Adventures of Tintin

The Birdcage

The Living Daylights

The Magnificent Seven Ride!

The Mexican

The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta)

The Red Violin (Le violon rouge)

The World Is Not Enough

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Weird Science

Nov. 2

Homecoming: Season 1

Wonder

Nov. 3

Kick-Ass

Nov. 6

The Durrells in Corfu: Season 3

Nov. 8

Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 9

Beat: Season 1

Little Big Awesome: Season 1B

Patriot: Season 2

Nov. 10

The Children Act

Nov. 15

The Expanse: Season 3

Gotti

Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Nov. 16

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams

Gymkhana Files: Season 1

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

Mirzapur: Season 1

Nov. 17

McQueen

Siberia

Nov. 18

Condemned

Nov. 20

Creative Galaxy: Arty’s Holiday Masterpiece

Little Women: Season 1

Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas

Nov. 21

Box of Moon Light

Loving Pablo

Nov. 22

Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea

Nov. 24

Downsizing

Nov. 29

Harry Brown

Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

Nov. 30

Inside Jokes: Season 1

Sleepless