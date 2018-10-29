You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in November 2018

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ocean's Eleven
CREDIT: Bob Marshak/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX Shutterstock

Christmas may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping streaming platforms from adding some holiday cheer to their November lineups.

Beginning with the animated film “Angela’s Christmas” on Nov. 1, Netflix is adding several holiday movies to its streaming slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Princess Switch,” and “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.” Hulu and Amazon Prime are also following suit with “A Cinderella Christmas” on Nov. 15 and “Christmas With the Kranks” on Nov. 1, respectively.

November is also seeing the premiere of several platform originals, including the final season of Netflix’s “House of Cards” and Julia Roberts’ Amazon Prime debut, “Homecoming.” The documentary “McQueen” is also joining Amazon’s slate while Netflix will launch “Doctor Strange,” “Sixteen Candles,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.” Hulu will see a similarly large influx of new films, including “Goldeneye,” “Amelie,” and “Kick-Ass.”

See the full list of upcoming titles below:

Netflix

Doctor Strange

Nov. 1

Angela’s Christmas
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
Fair Game – Director’s Cut
Follow This: Part 3
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li’s Fearless
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The English Patient
The Judgement
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya

Nov. 2

Brainchild
House of Cards: Season 6
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
The Holiday Calendar
The Other Side of the Wind
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Nov. 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 5

Homecoming: Season 1
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

Nov. 7

Into the Forest

Nov. 8

The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3
La Reina del Flow
Medal of Honor
Outlaw King
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
Super Drags
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
Westside

Nov. 12

Green Room

Nov. 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
Oh My Ghost
Warrior: Season 1

Nov. 15

May The Devil Take You
The Crew

Nov. 16

Cam
Narcos: Mexico
Ponysitters Club: Season 2
Prince of Peoria
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Break-Up
The Kominsky Method
The Princess Switch

Nov. 18

The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Nov. 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker
Motown Magic
Sabrina
The Final Table
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Nov. 21

The Tribe

Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 23

Frontier: Season 3
Fugitiva
Sick Note: Season 2
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

Nov. 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

1983
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Baby
Death by Magic
F is for Family: Season 3
Happy as Lazzaro
Rajma Chawal
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
The World Is Yours
Tiempo compartido

Hulu

Nov. 1

10 to Midnight
28 Days Later
2001 Maniacs
The Accused
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Fistful of Dynamite
A View to Kill
Albert
Alice
Amelie
Bachelor Party
Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends
Barbie The Pearl Princess
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Benny & Joon
Blue Chips
Boo 2! A Medea Halloween
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Carnage Park
De-Lovely
Death Wish
Death Wish 3
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
Desperate Hours
Diamonds are Forever
Die Another Day
Dr. No
Dysfunktional Family
Existenz
The Faculty
For Your Eyes Only
Four Rooms
From Russia with Love
Gloria
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Happy Christmas
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hoosiers
Hostel
Hostel 2
K, Season 2
The Interpreter
Invasion U.S.A.
Italian for Beginners
Jane Eyre
Joey
Johnny Reno
K2
Leaving Las Vegas
License to Kill
Like Water
Little Black Book
Little Man Tate
Little Odessa
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord of War
Made
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The Man with the Golden Gun
Map of the Human Heart
The Mighty
Missing in Action II: The Beginning
The Mod Squad
Moonraker
Mulholland Falls
Never Back Down
Never Say Never Again
Ninja III: The Domination
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Phantoms
Pleasantville
Radio Days
The Red Violin
Rescue Dawn
Revenge of the Ninja
Rob Roy
Sailor Moon: Season 3
Santa Hunters
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Six: Season 2
Soapdish
Soufra
Species: the Awakening
Supercop
The Spy Who Loved Me
Thunderball
Tiny Christmas
Tomorrow Never Dies
Wicker Park
The World is Not Enough
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
You Only Live Twice

Nov. 2

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood
Dietland: Season 1
Wonder

Nov. 3

Kick-Ass
Larger Than Life
An Ordinary Man
Vanderpump Rules: Season 6

Nov. 6

Top Chef: Season 15

Nov. 7

Europa Report

Nov. 8

Under the Tree

Nov. 9

Married With Children: Seasons 1-11

Nov. 10

Big Hero 6

Nov. 11

Monster’s Ball

Nov. 12

The Little Death
The Wolfpack

Nov. 13

Bigfoot
Keepers of the Magic
Killer Bees

Nov. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Puppy for Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
Cartel Land
Christmas Belle
Christmas with the Andersons
Dust 2 Glory
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Hip-hop Houdini: Season 1
Holly’s Holiday
Luis & The Aliens
Married by Christmas
My Dad is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Rodeo & Juliet
The Bank Job
The Christmas Calendar
The March Sisters at Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker

Nov. 16

The Bisexual: Season 1
Holly Hobbie: Season 1
Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
Dept Q: The Absent One
Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes

Nov. 18

Nina’s World:Season 2
Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
The Condemned

Nov. 20

Aliens and Agenda 21

Nov. 21

Box of Moonlight
Damascus Cover

Nov. 22

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6

Nov. 23

Baskets: Season 3

Nov. 24

Downsizing

Nov. 28

Best of Enemies

Nov. 29

Mighty Magiswords: Season 1B
Harry Brown

Nov. 30

Broken Star
Daylight’s End
Scenic Route
The Remains
Undrafted

Amazon Prime

Homecoming Amazon Studios
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Nov. 1

21
2001 Maniacs
Alice
Assault on Precinct 13
Candyman: Day of the Dead
Child’s Play
Christmas With the Kranks
Cruel Intentions
De-Lovely
Desperate Hours
Die Another Day
Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite)
Excalibur
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Jacob’s Ladder
Leaving Las Vegas
Like Water
Little Man Tate
Little Odessa
Lord of War
Made
Making Contact (Joey)
Michael Clayton
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Mulholland Falls
My Girl
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
The Adventures of Tintin
The Birdcage
The Living Daylights
The Magnificent Seven Ride!
The Mexican
The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta)
The Red Violin (Le violon rouge)
The World Is Not Enough
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Weird Science

Nov. 2

Homecoming: Season 1
Wonder

Nov. 3

Kick-Ass

Nov. 6

The Durrells in Corfu: Season 3

Nov. 8

Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 9

Beat: Season 1
Little Big Awesome: Season 1B
Patriot: Season 2

Nov. 10

The Children Act

Nov. 15

The Expanse: Season 3
Gotti
Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Nov. 16

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams
Gymkhana Files: Season 1
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
Mirzapur: Season 1

Nov. 17

McQueen
Siberia

Nov. 18

Condemned

Nov. 20

Creative Galaxy: Arty’s Holiday Masterpiece
Little Women: Season 1
Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas

Nov. 21

Box of Moon Light
Loving Pablo

Nov. 22

Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea

Nov. 24

Downsizing

Nov. 29

Harry Brown
Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

Nov. 30

Inside Jokes: Season 1
Sleepless

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • crunchyroll-attack-on-titan

    Andy Muschietti to Direct 'Attack on Titan' for Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christmas may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping streaming platforms from adding some holiday cheer to their November lineups. Beginning with the animated film “Angela’s Christmas” on Nov. 1, Netflix is adding several holiday movies to its streaming slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Princess Switch,” and “A Christmas Prince: The […]

  • Ocean's Eleven

    What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in November 2018

    Christmas may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping streaming platforms from adding some holiday cheer to their November lineups. Beginning with the animated film “Angela’s Christmas” on Nov. 1, Netflix is adding several holiday movies to its streaming slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Princess Switch,” and “A Christmas Prince: The […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel to Shoot in China

    Christmas may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping streaming platforms from adding some holiday cheer to their November lineups. Beginning with the animated film “Angela’s Christmas” on Nov. 1, Netflix is adding several holiday movies to its streaming slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Princess Switch,” and “A Christmas Prince: The […]

  • Amber Heard's 'London Fields' Suffers One

    Amber Heard's 'London Fields' Suffers One of Worst Box Office Debuts Ever

    Christmas may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping streaming platforms from adding some holiday cheer to their November lineups. Beginning with the animated film “Angela’s Christmas” on Nov. 1, Netflix is adding several holiday movies to its streaming slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Princess Switch,” and “A Christmas Prince: The […]

  • Liam Neeson Men in Black

    Liam Neeson to Star in Comedy 'Made in Italy'

    Christmas may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping streaming platforms from adding some holiday cheer to their November lineups. Beginning with the animated film “Angela’s Christmas” on Nov. 1, Netflix is adding several holiday movies to its streaming slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Princess Switch,” and “A Christmas Prince: The […]

  • Dev Patel

    Dev Patel to Make Directorial Debut With Revenge Thriller 'Monkey Man'

    Christmas may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping streaming platforms from adding some holiday cheer to their November lineups. Beginning with the animated film “Angela’s Christmas” on Nov. 1, Netflix is adding several holiday movies to its streaming slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Princess Switch,” and “A Christmas Prince: The […]

  • Lena Dunham to Adapt Syrian Refugee

    Lena Dunham to Adapt Refugee Survival Story for Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christmas may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping streaming platforms from adding some holiday cheer to their November lineups. Beginning with the animated film “Angela’s Christmas” on Nov. 1, Netflix is adding several holiday movies to its streaming slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” “The Princess Switch,” and “A Christmas Prince: The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad