Comedy Central Unveils New Schedule of Stand-Up Shows

Comedy Central said it would launch four one-hour stand-up comedy specials in January as well as a later slate of 12 half-hour stand-up programs, two under the banner of being presented by comedienne and actress Amy Schumer.

The Viacom-owned network said the four hour-long specials, led by comedians Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano and Roy Wood Jr. would air on consecutive Fridays throughout January at 11 p.m. eastern.

Meanwhile, the network will launch the latest in its more than 22 seasons of half-hour stand-up programming, led by comedians including David Gborie, Vanessa Gonzales, Charles Gould, Joe Kwaczala, Will Miles, Sara Schaefer, Dulce Sloan, Allen Strickland Williams, Tom Thakkar and Jaboukie Young-White. Nore Davis and Mia Jackson will appear under the “Amy Schumer Presents” banner. All 12 half-hour specials will tape January 31 through February 2 at the Civic Theatre in New Orleans.

The network also said a digital stand-up series, “Comedy Central Stand Up Featuring” would debut January 8 on Facebook Watch, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram and feature a new up-and-coming comedian each Tuesday and Thursday.