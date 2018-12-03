×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Comedy Central Unveils New Schedule of Stand-Up Shows

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Comedy Central

Comedy Central said it would launch four one-hour stand-up comedy specials in January as well as a later slate of 12 half-hour stand-up programs, two under the banner of being presented by comedienne and actress Amy Schumer.

The Viacom-owned network said the four hour-long specials, led by comedians Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano and Roy Wood Jr. would air on consecutive Fridays throughout January at 11 p.m. eastern.

Meanwhile, the network will launch the latest in its more than 22 seasons of half-hour stand-up programming, led by comedians including David Gborie, Vanessa Gonzales, Charles Gould, Joe Kwaczala, Will Miles, Sara Schaefer, Dulce Sloan, Allen Strickland Williams, Tom Thakkar and Jaboukie Young-White. Nore Davis and Mia Jackson will appear under the “Amy Schumer Presents” banner. All 12 half-hour specials will tape January 31 through February 2 at the Civic Theatre in New Orleans.

The network also said a digital stand-up series, “Comedy Central Stand Up Featuring” would debut January 8 on Facebook Watch, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram and feature a new up-and-coming comedian each Tuesday and Thursday.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More TV

  • Nominees for the 46th annual Annie

    'Incredibles 2,' 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Top Annie Awards Nominations

    Comedy Central said it would launch four one-hour stand-up comedy specials in January as well as a later slate of 12 half-hour stand-up programs, two under the banner of being presented by comedienne and actress Amy Schumer. The Viacom-owned network said the four hour-long specials, led by comedians Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano and Roy […]

  • Comedy Central Unveils New Schedule of

    Comedy Central Unveils New Schedule of Stand-Up Shows

    Comedy Central said it would launch four one-hour stand-up comedy specials in January as well as a later slate of 12 half-hour stand-up programs, two under the banner of being presented by comedienne and actress Amy Schumer. The Viacom-owned network said the four hour-long specials, led by comedians Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano and Roy […]

  • John Niven Adapting ‘Straight White Male’

    John Niven Adapting ‘Straight White Male’ for TV With Yellow Bird U.K.

    Comedy Central said it would launch four one-hour stand-up comedy specials in January as well as a later slate of 12 half-hour stand-up programs, two under the banner of being presented by comedienne and actress Amy Schumer. The Viacom-owned network said the four hour-long specials, led by comedians Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano and Roy […]

  • Chef Bobby Flay turned "head counselor"

    Food Network Sets Broad TV Pact With Star Chef Bobby Flay (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comedy Central said it would launch four one-hour stand-up comedy specials in January as well as a later slate of 12 half-hour stand-up programs, two under the banner of being presented by comedienne and actress Amy Schumer. The Viacom-owned network said the four hour-long specials, led by comedians Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano and Roy […]

  • Lifetime Drama 'You' Moves to Netflix

    Lifetime Drama 'You' Moves to Netflix for Season 2

    Comedy Central said it would launch four one-hour stand-up comedy specials in January as well as a later slate of 12 half-hour stand-up programs, two under the banner of being presented by comedienne and actress Amy Schumer. The Viacom-owned network said the four hour-long specials, led by comedians Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano and Roy […]

  • Why the Oscars, Emmys Shouldn't Try

    Grammy Nominations Announcement Moved to Dec. 7

    Comedy Central said it would launch four one-hour stand-up comedy specials in January as well as a later slate of 12 half-hour stand-up programs, two under the banner of being presented by comedienne and actress Amy Schumer. The Viacom-owned network said the four hour-long specials, led by comedians Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano and Roy […]

  • Wayne Shorter, Cher, Reba McEntire, Philip

    Kennedy Center Honors Pay Tribute to George H. W. Bush as Trump Skips Event Again

    Comedy Central said it would launch four one-hour stand-up comedy specials in January as well as a later slate of 12 half-hour stand-up programs, two under the banner of being presented by comedienne and actress Amy Schumer. The Viacom-owned network said the four hour-long specials, led by comedians Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano and Roy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad