Comcast Starts Promoting Fandango Movie-Ticketing Through X1 Set-Tops

Comcast is finally letting Xfinity TV customers access the movie-ticketing network of Comcast-owned Fandango, starting with Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

However, to complete ticket purchases, Comcast customers will still need to use either Fandango’s mobile app or website. Comcast acquired Fandango in 2007.

Under the partnership, Comcast cable TV subscribers who have X1 set-tops will be able to find movie showtimes and theaters through Fandango directly from their televisions. Beginning Wednesday, the cable operator’s customers who watch the trailer for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will get a prompt to use their X1 voice-enabled remote to say “get tickets” to search the Fandango network.

Comcast said Fandango, part of NBCUniversal’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, will extend the feature to additional new releases throughout the year.

Universal Pictures-Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, hits theaters June 22.

Fandango ticketing is also available on Amazon’s Alexa voice-powered devices, and earlier this month Fandango launched a ticketing action on Google Assistant to kick off a voice-powered search on compatible devices including Google Home smart speakers, Android phones, and headphones.

Comcast, as part of promoting the forthcoming release of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” has launched a curated section of the Xfinity On Demand menu related to the Jurassic Park franchise to let customers rent or purchase any of the previous films, pre-order “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and access clips, trailers and other special content.