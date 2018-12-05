Comcast X1 Launches Amazon Prime Video Starting This Week

Comcast customers on its Xfinity X1 set-top platform will be getting access to Amazon Prime Video starting this week, making Comcast the first U.S. pay-TV operator to integrate the ecommerce giant’s video-streaming service.

Prime Video joins Comcast’s collection of third-party entertainment services it provides through X1, including Netflix, YouTube and Tubi, which are integrated into the X1 set-top and search features. Comcast and Amazon announced their pact to bring Prime Video to X1 this summer.

To access Amazon Prime Video, X1 customers must also separately subscribe to Amazon Prime or the Prime Video standalone service. If Comcast subscribers don’t have a Prime account, the X1 service will direct them to a link on Amazon’s site to sign up.

“We are thrilled to give X1 customers access to Amazon Prime Video just in time for the holidays,” said Matt Strauss, Comcast Cable’s executive VP of Xfinity Services. “By integrating hundreds of thousands of live and on demand choices from the best networks, studios and streaming services, our customers can instantly search, control and watch all of their entertainment in one place with their voice.”

Comcast X1 users can access Prime Video titles using the X1 voice-enabled remote. For example, they can say, “Watch ‘The Americans,’” ”Show me ‘Sneaky Pete,’” or “Find comedies.” Customers also can launch the Prime Video app by saying “Amazon Prime Video” into the voice remote, or by navigating to the X1 apps menu.

”Streaming Prime Originals is now easier than ever for our Prime members with X1,” said Greg Hart, VP of Amazon Prime Video.

The launch of Prime Video arrives just as season 2 “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the Emmy-winning original series from Amazon Studios, makes its debut on Wednesday (Dec. 5). Hart noted that holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” starring Jimmy Stewart is now available exclusively on Prime Video.