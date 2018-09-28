Disney to Shut Down Club Penguin Island by End of 2018, Lays Off Staff

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
club penguin island
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney tried to save the Club Penguin kids multiplayer gaming franchise with a mobile reboot last yearClub Penguin Island — but now has decided to shut down the whole thing.

“There’s no easy way to say this but after 13 incredible years, Club Penguin will be sunsetting at the end of this year,” Club Penguin Island wrote in a notice to subscribers Thursday.

Disney acquired Club Penguin in 2007 in a deal reportedly worth up to $700 million. At one point, Club Penguin had more than 200 million registered accounts on the subscription-based service aimed at young kids. (Disney has not recently disclosed subscriber numbers.)

According to gaming news site Kotaku, several dozen employees at Club Penguin’s studio in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, were informed on Tuesday that they would be losing their jobs as a result of the decision to shutter the game.

Disney has offered some features of Club Penguin Island for free, like letting players build an igloo and attend special events, as in the predecessor game. For full membership, Club Penguin Island was priced at $4.99 per month — well below the previous Club Penguin cost of $7.95 per month.

Club Penguin’s Sept. 27 notice about the shutdown said it will be providing players “with all the necessary information in the coming weeks via in-game messages and updates here on Island News.”

According to the Club Penguin team, fans of the game had adopted some 25 million Puffles — the fuzzy in-game pets — and created more than 200,000 videos over the life of the game.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Digital

  • club penguin island

    Disney to Shut Down Club Penguin Island by End of 2018, Lays Off Staff

    Disney tried to save the Club Penguin kids multiplayer gaming franchise with a mobile reboot last year — Club Penguin Island — but now has decided to shut down the whole thing. “There’s no easy way to say this but after 13 incredible years, Club Penguin will be sunsetting at the end of this year,” […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Resets Access to 90 Million Accounts Following Security Breach

    Disney tried to save the Club Penguin kids multiplayer gaming franchise with a mobile reboot last year — Club Penguin Island — but now has decided to shut down the whole thing. “There’s no easy way to say this but after 13 incredible years, Club Penguin will be sunsetting at the end of this year,” […]

  • Tastemade's 'Funke' Doc Tells Story of

    Pasta Master Evan Funke Stokes Appetites in Tastemade's First Feature Doc

    Disney tried to save the Club Penguin kids multiplayer gaming franchise with a mobile reboot last year — Club Penguin Island — but now has decided to shut down the whole thing. “There’s no easy way to say this but after 13 incredible years, Club Penguin will be sunsetting at the end of this year,” […]

  • Chris Yates - Redbox

    Redbox Hires Chris Yates as GM of Digital Video Business

    Disney tried to save the Club Penguin kids multiplayer gaming franchise with a mobile reboot last year — Club Penguin Island — but now has decided to shut down the whole thing. “There’s no easy way to say this but after 13 incredible years, Club Penguin will be sunsetting at the end of this year,” […]

  • Fire TV Recast: Amazon's DVR for

    A Closer Look at the Fire TV Recast, Amazon’s DVR for Cord Cutters

    Disney tried to save the Club Penguin kids multiplayer gaming franchise with a mobile reboot last year — Club Penguin Island — but now has decided to shut down the whole thing. “There’s no easy way to say this but after 13 incredible years, Club Penguin will be sunsetting at the end of this year,” […]

  • Reed Hastings Netflix

    Netflix to Launch New European Office in Paris

    Disney tried to save the Club Penguin kids multiplayer gaming franchise with a mobile reboot last year — Club Penguin Island — but now has decided to shut down the whole thing. “There’s no easy way to say this but after 13 incredible years, Club Penguin will be sunsetting at the end of this year,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad