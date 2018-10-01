Next-Generation Chromecast Accidentally Sold at Best Buy

Google hasn’t officially announced the next version of its Chromecast steaming adapter yet, but that didn’t stop a Best Buy employee from accidentally selling it to a lucky customer. The new device looks very similar to Google’s existing Chromecast, save for some minor design changes.

“The top is no longer glossy and the Chrome logo has been replaced with the G Google logo. Still micro-USB,” the customer wrote on Reddit. “They did remove the magnetic HDMI connector on the tip and base of the Chromecast which is a bummer.”

A Google spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The customer wasn’t able to set up the new device just yet, but that may change soon: Google has invited journalists to a media event in New York next week, when it is expected to announce a number of new devices.

There have been hints for some time that this will also include a new Chromecast version. A FCC filing for a new version of the streaming adapter surfaced in August, hinting at better Wifi connectivity as well as Bluetooth support as some of the major new features.

Google first introduced its Chromecast streaming adapter in 2013. The company began selling the most recent version of the device in 2015.