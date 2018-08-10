You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Christopher Robin’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
CREDIT: Laurie Sparham

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Christopher Robin.”

Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.28 million through Sunday for 1,074 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 30 through Aug. 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Walt Disney prioritized spend across networks such as NBC, Nick and HGTV, and during shows including The Loud House, SpongeBob SquarePants and America’s Got Talent.

Just behind “Christopher Robin” in second place: Lionsgate’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” which saw 710 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.95 million.

TV ad placements for LD Entertainment’s “Dog Days” (EMV: $3.89 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Alpha” ($3.7 million) and STX Entertainment’s “Mile 22” ($3.01 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Mile 22” has the best iSpot Attention Index (110) in the ranking, getting 10% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Related

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.28M – Christopher Robin

Impressions: 468,254,034
Attention Score: 93.24
Attention Index: 107
National Airings: 1,074
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 60
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.22M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 03/12/18

$3.95M – The Spy Who Dumped Me

Impressions: 294,563,184
Attention Score: 92.28
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 710
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 30
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.19M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 07/08/18

$3.89M – Dog Days

Impressions: 318,357,942
Attention Score: 90.48
Attention Index: 76
National Airings: 1,013
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, Univision
Creative Versions: 12
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.91M
Studio: LD Entertainment
Started Airing: 07/15/18

$3.7M – Alpha

Impressions: 314,688,869
Attention Score: 93.15
Attention Index: 106
National Airings: 847
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: Discovery Channel, ABC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.47M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 12/12/17

$3.01M – Mile 22

Impressions: 192,402,391
Attention Score: 93.48
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 495
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: ESPN, NBC
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.93M
Studio: STX Entertainment
Started Airing: 05/28/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 07/30/2018 and 08/05/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

    ‘Christopher Robin’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Christopher Robin.” Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.28 million through Sunday for 1,074 national ad airings on 34 networks. […]

  • Outfest, Anthony Meindl Launch Initiative for

    Outfest, Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop Launch Initiative for Trans, Non-Binary Actors

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Christopher Robin.” Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.28 million through Sunday for 1,074 national ad airings on 34 networks. […]

  • Mark Wahlberg'Mile 22' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Mark Wahlberg Defends Oscars' New Popular Film Category

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Christopher Robin.” Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.28 million through Sunday for 1,074 national ad airings on 34 networks. […]

  • The Meg

    Box Office: 'The Meg' Swims to $4 Million on Thursday Night

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Christopher Robin.” Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.28 million through Sunday for 1,074 national ad airings on 34 networks. […]

  • Matthew Newton

    Jessica Chastain's 'Eve' Loses Director Matthew Newton After Backlash

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Christopher Robin.” Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.28 million through Sunday for 1,074 national ad airings on 34 networks. […]

  • Michele Maheux

    Michele Maheux Retires as Toronto Film Festival Executive Director

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Christopher Robin.” Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.28 million through Sunday for 1,074 national ad airings on 34 networks. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad