‘Christopher Robin’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Christopher Robin.”
Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.28 million through Sunday for 1,074 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 30 through Aug. 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Walt Disney prioritized spend across networks such as NBC, Nick and HGTV, and during shows including The Loud House, SpongeBob SquarePants and America’s Got Talent.
Just behind “Christopher Robin” in second place: Lionsgate’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” which saw 710 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.95 million.
TV ad placements for LD Entertainment’s “Dog Days” (EMV: $3.89 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Alpha” ($3.7 million) and STX Entertainment’s “Mile 22” ($3.01 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Mile 22” has the best iSpot Attention Index (110) in the ranking, getting 10% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$4.28M – Christopher Robin
$3.95M – The Spy Who Dumped Me
$3.89M – Dog Days
$3.7M – Alpha
$3.01M – Mile 22
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 07/30/2018 and 08/05/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.