‘Christopher Robin’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Christopher Robin.”

Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.28 million through Sunday for 1,074 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 30 through Aug. 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Walt Disney prioritized spend across networks such as NBC, Nick and HGTV, and during shows including The Loud House, SpongeBob SquarePants and America’s Got Talent.

Just behind “Christopher Robin” in second place: Lionsgate’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” which saw 710 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.95 million.

TV ad placements for LD Entertainment’s “Dog Days” (EMV: $3.89 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Alpha” ($3.7 million) and STX Entertainment’s “Mile 22” ($3.01 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Mile 22” has the best iSpot Attention Index (110) in the ranking, getting 10% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

