CTA Names IBM’s Ginni Rometty CES 2019 Kickoff Speaker, After Backlash Over Lack of Women Keynoters

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ginni Rometty - IBM
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The Consumer Technology Association’s CES 2019 next January — for the first time in three years — will feature a female keynote speaker.

The CTA announced Wednesday that Ginni Rometty, IBM’s chairman, president and CEO, will kick off the annual consumer-tech conference in Las Vegas in an address on Jan. 8, 2019. Rometty previously delivered a keynote at CES 2016, the last time the trade show featured female keynoters.

Rometty’s selection comes after a backlash against the CTA’s all-male keynote lineup for CES 2018, coming after no women were featured the previous year, either. Among the responses, Twitter organized an event with all women speakers at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Jan. 10, 2018, promoted under the hashtag #HereWeAre, which was the brainchild of chief marketing officer Leslie Berland.

In her CES keynote, Rometty is expected to talk about how technology will improve how businesses operate and people work and live. Specifically, she’ll discuss Big Blue technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, according to the CTA. She’s scheduled to speak at 8:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom.

“Ginni and her IBM colleagues represent some of the very best minds in technology today, and we look forward to kicking off CES with a deeper look into her vision for a world elevated by improved connectivity, more robust data analysis and more capable artificial intelligence,” CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro said in a statement.

CES 2019 is scheduled to run Jan 8-11, 2019, as the Las Vegas Convention Center and other Sin City venues. The exhibit halls will be organized in 24 product categories, including 5G connectivity, AI, augmented and virtual reality, smart homes, and sports.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook, Instagram Adding New Tools Aimed at Curbing Excessive Usage

    The Consumer Technology Association’s CES 2019 next January — for the first time in three years — will feature a female keynote speaker. The CTA announced Wednesday that Ginni Rometty, IBM’s chairman, president and CEO, will kick off the annual consumer-tech conference in Las Vegas in an address on Jan. 8, 2019. Rometty previously delivered […]

  • shanghai skyline China Placeholder

    China Appoints Zhuang Rongwen as New Internet Chief

    The Consumer Technology Association’s CES 2019 next January — for the first time in three years — will feature a female keynote speaker. The CTA announced Wednesday that Ginni Rometty, IBM’s chairman, president and CEO, will kick off the annual consumer-tech conference in Las Vegas in an address on Jan. 8, 2019. Rometty previously delivered […]

  • Louis Farrakhan

    Netflix Won't Stream Louis Farrakhan Documentary

    The Consumer Technology Association’s CES 2019 next January — for the first time in three years — will feature a female keynote speaker. The CTA announced Wednesday that Ginni Rometty, IBM’s chairman, president and CEO, will kick off the annual consumer-tech conference in Las Vegas in an address on Jan. 8, 2019. Rometty previously delivered […]

  • A close up view of a

    Apple Closes in on $1 Trillion Market Cap After Beating Q3 Earnings

    The Consumer Technology Association’s CES 2019 next January — for the first time in three years — will feature a female keynote speaker. The CTA announced Wednesday that Ginni Rometty, IBM’s chairman, president and CEO, will kick off the annual consumer-tech conference in Las Vegas in an address on Jan. 8, 2019. Rometty previously delivered […]

  • Electronauts

    Electronauts VR Music App Launches With Chainsmokers, Tiesto and DJ Shadow Tracks

    The Consumer Technology Association’s CES 2019 next January — for the first time in three years — will feature a female keynote speaker. The CTA announced Wednesday that Ginni Rometty, IBM’s chairman, president and CEO, will kick off the annual consumer-tech conference in Las Vegas in an address on Jan. 8, 2019. Rometty previously delivered […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad