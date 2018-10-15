You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS News Launches Streaming-Video Morning Program

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBSN anchors, Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Michele Crowe /CBS

TV’s morning-news wars have a new competitor.

CBS News, which already produces “CBS This Morning,” unveiled “CBSN AM,” a one-hour morning program built for its CBSN streaming-video hub. The program. anchored by Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers, launched today.

The show will stream between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. eastern. Green will anchor the full hour and Duthiers, who often appears on “CBS This Morning,” will join her at 7:30 a.m.

“CBSN viewers have made it clear to us that they want more live coverage in the morning,” said Christy Tanner, executive vice president and general manager of CBS News Digital, in a prepared statement. “‘CBSN AM’ will give our audience more depth and insight on the day’s biggest stories and feature more international coverage from our global team.”

CBS News isn’t the first outlet to debut programming that would at first blush appear to compete with options it already produces for linear TV. NBC News, for example, produces “Stay Tuned,” a news program that runs primarily on Snapchat. One edition often airs at 7 a.m., the same time the news unit’s flagship “Today” show kicks off on the NBC broadcast network.

Darius Walker is the senior executive producer of CBSN and Rob Gifford is managing editor.

CBS said CBSN set new viewership records in September, which is now the top-ranked month in 2018 for total streams and the second-ranked month of all time, behind November 2016.  The company also said, CBSN helped drive CBSNews.com to its top-ranked quarter to date for unique visitors and visits in the third quarter of 2018. Even so, the company did not release specific numbers of streams, visitors or visits. 

 CBSN can be found via CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps. Consumers can stream it via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More TV

  • CBSN anchors, Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir

    CBS News Launches Streaming-Video Morning Program

    TV’s morning-news wars have a new competitor. CBS News, which already produces “CBS This Morning,” unveiled “CBSN AM,” a one-hour morning program built for its CBSN streaming-video hub. The program. anchored by Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers, launched today. The show will stream between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. eastern. Green will anchor the full […]

  • Carolyn McCall ITV CEO

    ITV Chief Carolyn McCall Talks Direct to Consumer Plans, Endemol and Netflix Effect

    TV’s morning-news wars have a new competitor. CBS News, which already produces “CBS This Morning,” unveiled “CBSN AM,” a one-hour morning program built for its CBSN streaming-video hub. The program. anchored by Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers, launched today. The show will stream between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. eastern. Green will anchor the full […]

  • Projects By Portocabo, Ficción, Zenit Vie

    Projects By Portocabo, Ficción, Zenit Vie for St. James Way Award

    TV’s morning-news wars have a new competitor. CBS News, which already produces “CBS This Morning,” unveiled “CBSN AM,” a one-hour morning program built for its CBSN streaming-video hub. The program. anchored by Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers, launched today. The show will stream between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. eastern. Green will anchor the full […]

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Expecting First Baby

    TV’s morning-news wars have a new competitor. CBS News, which already produces “CBS This Morning,” unveiled “CBSN AM,” a one-hour morning program built for its CBSN streaming-video hub. The program. anchored by Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers, launched today. The show will stream between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. eastern. Green will anchor the full […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad