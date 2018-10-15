CBS News Launches Streaming-Video Morning Program

TV’s morning-news wars have a new competitor.

CBS News, which already produces “CBS This Morning,” unveiled “CBSN AM,” a one-hour morning program built for its CBSN streaming-video hub. The program. anchored by Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers, launched today.

The show will stream between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. eastern. Green will anchor the full hour and Duthiers, who often appears on “CBS This Morning,” will join her at 7:30 a.m.

“CBSN viewers have made it clear to us that they want more live coverage in the morning,” said Christy Tanner, executive vice president and general manager of CBS News Digital, in a prepared statement. “‘CBSN AM’ will give our audience more depth and insight on the day’s biggest stories and feature more international coverage from our global team.”

CBS News isn’t the first outlet to debut programming that would at first blush appear to compete with options it already produces for linear TV. NBC News, for example, produces “Stay Tuned,” a news program that runs primarily on Snapchat. One edition often airs at 7 a.m., the same time the news unit’s flagship “Today” show kicks off on the NBC broadcast network.

Darius Walker is the senior executive producer of CBSN and Rob Gifford is managing editor.

CBS said CBSN set new viewership records in September, which is now the top-ranked month in 2018 for total streams and the second-ranked month of all time, behind November 2016. The company also said, CBSN helped drive CBSNews.com to its top-ranked quarter to date for unique visitors and visits in the third quarter of 2018. Even so, the company did not release specific numbers of streams, visitors or visits.

CBSN can be found via CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps. Consumers can stream it via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.