Apple Offers Free Streaming of Hulu’s ‘Castle Rock’ Premiere on TV App

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Castle Rock - Apple TV App

The premiere episode of “Castle Rock,” the Stephen King-inspired original series from J.J. Abrams, will be available for free exclusively to U.S. users on the Apple TV App — with no Hulu subscription required.

The “Castle Rock” series premiere will be available on the Apple TV App exclusively for two weeks, starting Wednesday (July 25). It’s the first time any network or streaming service is debuting an episode on the Apple TV App in front of any paywalls.

Hulu is using a “sampling” strategy in the exclusive deal with Apple, in the hopes that the freebie first episode will spur people to sign up for Hulu to watch the rest of the 10-episode anthology series.

In the series’ premiere episode, death row attorney Henry Deaver (André Holland) confronts his dark past when an anonymous call lures him back to his hometown of Castle Rock, Maine. In addition to Holland, “Castle Rock” stars Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy and Scott Glenn.

The Apple TV App, available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV set-top, lets users browse and access content from more than 60 TV networks and video services (including Hulu). It also provides access to iTunes purchases and a variety of free content.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More TV

  • Castle Rock - Apple TV App

    Apple Offers Free Streaming of Hulu's 'Castle Rock' Premiere on TV App

    The premiere episode of “Castle Rock,” the Stephen King-inspired original series from J.J. Abrams, will be available for free exclusively to U.S. users on the Apple TV App — with no Hulu subscription required. The “Castle Rock” series premiere will be available on the Apple TV App exclusively for two weeks, starting Wednesday (July 25). It’s […]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1401" -

    'The Bachelorette Men Tell All' Reflects on Virginity, Social Media and Dating Triangles

    The premiere episode of “Castle Rock,” the Stephen King-inspired original series from J.J. Abrams, will be available for free exclusively to U.S. users on the Apple TV App — with no Hulu subscription required. The “Castle Rock” series premiere will be available on the Apple TV App exclusively for two weeks, starting Wednesday (July 25). It’s […]

  • Banijay Names Endemol Shine Alum Paolo

    Banijay Names Paolo Bassetti Italy Chief (EXCLUSIVE)

    The premiere episode of “Castle Rock,” the Stephen King-inspired original series from J.J. Abrams, will be available for free exclusively to U.S. users on the Apple TV App — with no Hulu subscription required. The “Castle Rock” series premiere will be available on the Apple TV App exclusively for two weeks, starting Wednesday (July 25). It’s […]

  • Canal Plus Acquires Israeli Adoption Drama

    Canal Plus Acquires Israeli Adoption Drama 'Miguel' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The premiere episode of “Castle Rock,” the Stephen King-inspired original series from J.J. Abrams, will be available for free exclusively to U.S. users on the Apple TV App — with no Hulu subscription required. The “Castle Rock” series premiere will be available on the Apple TV App exclusively for two weeks, starting Wednesday (July 25). It’s […]

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    Streaming Floods Past Pay-TV in U.K. as Biz Goes Over the Top

    The premiere episode of “Castle Rock,” the Stephen King-inspired original series from J.J. Abrams, will be available for free exclusively to U.S. users on the Apple TV App — with no Hulu subscription required. The “Castle Rock” series premiere will be available on the Apple TV App exclusively for two weeks, starting Wednesday (July 25). It’s […]

  • Anna Pak Burdin to Head Discovery

    Anna Pak Burdin to Head Discovery in SE Asia

    The premiere episode of “Castle Rock,” the Stephen King-inspired original series from J.J. Abrams, will be available for free exclusively to U.S. users on the Apple TV App — with no Hulu subscription required. The “Castle Rock” series premiere will be available on the Apple TV App exclusively for two weeks, starting Wednesday (July 25). It’s […]

  • Carolyn McCall ITV CEO

    ITV Unveils Strategic Refresh, Talks Up U.K. SVOD Plans

    The premiere episode of “Castle Rock,” the Stephen King-inspired original series from J.J. Abrams, will be available for free exclusively to U.S. users on the Apple TV App — with no Hulu subscription required. The “Castle Rock” series premiere will be available on the Apple TV App exclusively for two weeks, starting Wednesday (July 25). It’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad