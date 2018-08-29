Cardi B, Maroon 5 Top YouTube’s Songs of the Summer Charts

Cardi B, Adam Levine
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

YouTube has revealed its official global and U.S. Songs of the Summer charts, including a state-by-state breakdown highlighting the songs that were most popular for the season in each state.

I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin was the overall No. 1 in the U.S., “Lucid Dreams” by Juice WRLD was the most popular in the Mid-Atlantic to Midwest region, Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” (featuring Cardi B) dominated the Northwest and Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” ruled over much of the South. See the map and lists below for more details.

Songs are ranked by their global and US views across YouTube between May 28 and Aug. 25, 2018.

YouTube Top 10 Songs of the Summer US List:

Playlist: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFgquLnL59amR4tYGSfM0c7SN5npo7tID

  1. Post Malone – Psycho ft. Ty Dolla $ign

YouTube Top 10 Songs of the Summer Global List:

Playlist: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFgquLnL59akKxCuupuquQBRCAHPMGW4I

  1. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

State-by-state Song of the Summer:

State Song
Alabama Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Alaska Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Arizona Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Arkansas Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
California Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Colorado Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Connecticut Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Delaware Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
District of Columbia Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Florida Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Georgia Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Hawaii Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Idaho Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Illinois Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Indiana Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Iowa Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Kansas Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Kentucky Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Louisiana Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Maine Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Maryland Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Massachusetts Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Michigan Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Minnesota Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Mississippi Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Missouri Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Montana Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Nebraska Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Nevada Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
New Hampshire Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
New Jersey Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
New Mexico Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
New York Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
North Carolina Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
North Dakota Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Ohio Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Oklahoma Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Oregon Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Pennsylvania Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Rhode Island Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
South Carolina Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
South Dakota Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Tennessee Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Texas Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Utah Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Vermont Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
Virginia Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Washington Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
West Virginia Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Wisconsin Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Wyoming Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B

 

