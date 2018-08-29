Cardi B, Maroon 5 Top YouTube’s Songs of the Summer Charts

YouTube has revealed its official global and U.S. Songs of the Summer charts, including a state-by-state breakdown highlighting the songs that were most popular for the season in each state.

“ I Like It ” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin was the overall No. 1 in the U.S., “ Lucid Dreams ” by Juice WRLD was the most popular in the Mid-Atlantic to Midwest region, Maroon 5’s “ Girls Like You ” (featuring Cardi B) dominated the Northwest and Ella Mai’s “ Boo’d Up ” ruled over much of the South. See the map and lists below for more details.

Songs are ranked by their global and US views across YouTube between May 28 and Aug. 25, 2018.

YouTube Top 10 Songs of the Summer US List:

Playlist: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFgquLnL59amR4tYGSfM0c7SN5npo7tID

YouTube Top 10 Songs of the Summer Global List:

Playlist: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFgquLnL59akKxCuupuquQBRCAHPMGW4I

State-by-state Song of the Summer: