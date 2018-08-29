Cardi B, Maroon 5 Top YouTube’s Songs of the Summer Charts

YouTube has revealed its official global and U.S. Songs of the Summer charts, including a state-by-state breakdown highlighting the songs that were most popular for the season in each state.
“I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin was the overall No. 1 in the U.S., “Lucid Dreams” by Juice WRLD was the most popular in the Mid-Atlantic to Midwest region, Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” (featuring Cardi B) dominated the Northwest and Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” ruled over much of the South. See the map and lists below for more details.
Songs are ranked by their global and US views across YouTube between May 28 and Aug. 25, 2018.
YouTube Top 10 Songs of the Summer US List:
Playlist: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFgquLnL59amR4tYGSfM0c7SN5npo7tID
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
- Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
- Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
- Drake – In My Feelings
- Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
- XXXTENTACION – SAD!
- Tyga – Taste (Official Video) ft. Offset
- 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj, Murda Beatz – “FEFE”
- Casper – Te Bote (Remix) feat Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna
YouTube Top 10 Songs of the Summer Global List:
Playlist: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFgquLnL59akKxCuupuquQBRCAHPMGW4I
- Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
- Casper – Te Bote (Remix) feat Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna
- BLACKPINK – ‘뚜두뚜두(DDU-DU DDU-DU)
- Becky G, Natti Natasha – Sin Pijama
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
- Nicky Jam x J. Balvin – X (EQUIS)
- Daddy Yankee – Dura
- Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali & Ikka Singh – Dilbar
- Drake – In My Feelings
State-by-state Song of the Summer: