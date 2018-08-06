Fandango’s Cameron Douglas Elected Chairman of Entertainment Merchants Association

Variety Staff

Cameron Douglas - Fandango - EMA
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fandango

Cameron Douglas, VP of home entertainment for Fandango’s video-streaming service, FandangoNow, has been elected chairman of the Entertainment Merchants Association (EMA), a trade group for the home-entertainment industry.

Douglas will serve as EMA chair for a one-year term. In that role, he replaces Jonathan Zepp, Google Play’s head of worldwide movies and TV partnerships. Douglas joined NBCUniversal-owned Fandango in 2016 with its acquisition of M-Go, where he had been VP of content.

Other EMA officers joining Douglas on the board are: vice chair Suyin Lim, senior director, global content acquisition, Sony Interactive Entertainment; secretary Michele Edelman, EVP, marketing and content strategy, Vubiquity; and treasurer Matt Hill, head of vendor management, Amazon Prime Video.

In addition, serving on EMA’s executive committee as at-large members are: EMA past chairmen Bob Geistman, EVP of sales and marketing, Ingram Entertainment; Marty Graham, SVP, comScore; and Bill Kotzman, partner product manager, TV/film, Google/YouTube.

Other members of the EMA board are: Amit Balan, head of marketing, Walmart’s Vudu; Lori Flynn, VP of content, Redbox Automated Retail; Ryan Gorman, director, merchandise buying – video games, Target; Pedro E. Gutierrez Jr., director, digital stores movies and TV business and category management, Microsoft; Steve Harkins, VP/GM, Baker & Taylor; Bill Miller, VP and divisional merchandise manager – DVD, Blu-ray, and games, Trans World Entertainment; Jason Peterson, CEO, ContentBridge Systems; and Mark Vrieling, CEO, ScreenPlay Entertainment.

“In the ever-changing world of home entertainment retailing, we need an organized industry association more than ever,” Douglas said in a statement. “EMA collectively advocates for anyone involved in the consumer delivery of content, promotes and encourages adoption of standards, and establishes trade- and consumer-focused best practices. I am proud to devote my time to an organization so important to our industry.”

EMA-member companies operate physical and digital retailing, digital platforms and streaming services, offer content for retailers and streaming services, and provide services and technology to the industry. The association’s activities include presenting conferences, networking and information-sharing opportunities; developing and promoting industry standards, specifications, and best practices; engaging with government entities; and producing an annual report on the industry.

EMA was established in April 2006 through the merger of the Video Software Dealers Association (VSDA), founded in 1981, and the Interactive Entertainment Merchants Association (IEMA), organized in 1997.

  • Cameron Douglas - Fandango - EMA

    Fandango's Cameron Douglas Elected Chairman of Entertainment Merchants Association

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Apple Pulls Infowars Podcasts from iTunes, Facebook Deletes Alex Jones-Run Pages

  • Netflix - THE BLEEDING EDGE

    Bayer Steps Up Attack on Netflix's 'The Bleeding Edge,' Calling Producers Ignorant of Medical Science and Ethics

  • RWBY Volume 6

    'RWBY' Volume 6 Premiere Date Set at Rooster Teeth

  • Music Choice

    Music Choice Targeted in $120 Million Hostile Takeover Bid by Canada's Stingray

  • univision-dish blackout

    Dish Warns That Univision TV Blackout 'Could Become Permanent'

  • Netflix licenses rights to Korean medial

    Netflix Picks Up Korean Medical Drama Series 'Life'

