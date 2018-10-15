CAA Signs Digital Star Roy Purdy

CAA has signed Roy Purdy, the digital star who boasts 7.6 million followers across his social media channels.

As a music artist, Purdy’s singles have collectively generated more than 20 million streams on Spotify, Apple, and Soundcloud, while his music videos have garnered over 17 million YouTube views. The video for Purdy’s recent single, “Oh Wow,” has nearly 4 million views, to date. Other songs include “Walk it Out,” “Who Run It,” and “I’m Just Doing Me.” He is currently working on his first album.

In addition to his digital platform, Purdy has worked with such brands as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Under Armor, EA Sports, and Axe, and has an exclusive branded apparel and accessories line at 300 Zumiez stores across the country. He also is pro-level skater and continues to compete against the likes of other skaters like Nyjah Huston.

CAA will work to create opportunities for Purdy in all areas, including motion pictures, television, touring, digital, and endorsements. He is managed by Sam Leigh at inArtists. His attorney is Ashley Silver at Bloom Hergott.