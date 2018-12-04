‘Bumblebee’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Bumblebee.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $8.03 million through Sunday for 819 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and Adult Swim, and during programming such as NFL Football, The Voice and The Amazing World of Gumball.

Just behind “Bumblebee” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “The Mule,” which saw 515 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.75 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Mary Poppins Returns” (EMV: $4.32 million), Universal’s “Mortal Engines” ($4.07 million) and Universal’s “Welcome to Marwen” ($4.01 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Mule” are tied for the best iSpot Attention Index (107) in the ranking, both getting 7% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

