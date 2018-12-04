×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bumblebee’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bumblebee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Bumblebee.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $8.03 million through Sunday for 819 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and Adult Swim, and during programming such as NFL Football, The Voice and The Amazing World of Gumball.

Just behind “Bumblebee” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “The Mule,” which saw 515 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.75 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Mary Poppins Returns” (EMV: $4.32 million), Universal’s “Mortal Engines” ($4.07 million) and Universal’s “Welcome to Marwen” ($4.01 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Mule” are tied for the best iSpot Attention Index (107) in the ranking, both getting 7% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Related

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$8.03M – Bumblebee

Impressions: 317,891,276
Attention Score: 91.66
Attention Index: 103
National Airings: 819
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.3M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 06/08/18

$4.75M – The Mule

Impressions: 312,103,550
Attention Score: 92.00
Attention Index: 107
National Airings: 515
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.71M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/23/18

$4.32M – Mary Poppins Returns

Impressions: 251,521,542
Attention Score: 92.02
Attention Index: 107
National Airings: 491
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.49M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 03/04/18

$4.07M – Mortal Engines

Impressions: 225,543,206
Attention Score: 91.54
Attention Index: 101
National Airings: 751
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.29M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/07/18

$4.01M – Welcome to Marwen

Impressions: 197,204,859
Attention Score: 90.81
Attention Index: 93
National Airings: 498
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.2M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 09/24/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/26/2018 and 12/02/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More Film

  • Bumblebee

    ‘Bumblebee’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $8.03 million through Sunday for 819 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • New 'Captain Marvel' Trailer Drops

    Brie Larson Kicks Ass in New 'Captain Marvel' Trailer

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $8.03 million through Sunday for 819 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • Emma Stone and Director Yorgos Lanthimos

    'The Favourite' Producers on 10 Years With Yorgos Lanthimos, Fox Searchlight's Future

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $8.03 million through Sunday for 819 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • A Star Is Born

    Film News Roundup: 'A Star Is Born' Slated for One-Week Imax Release

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $8.03 million through Sunday for 819 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • Marvel Studios Developing 'Shang-Chi' Movie With

    Marvel Studios Developing 'Shang-Chi' Movie With Dave Callaham Writing

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $8.03 million through Sunday for 819 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • Korea Box Office: Financial Drama 'Default'

    Korea Box Office: Financial Drama 'Default' Makes Top-Place Debut

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $8.03 million through Sunday for 819 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Ron Burgundy Podcast' Headed to iHeartRadio

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $8.03 million through Sunday for 819 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad