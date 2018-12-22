‘Bumblebee’ Once Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the third week in a row with “Bumblebee.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $7.84 million through Sunday for 1,299 national ad airings on 44 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 10-16. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as NFL Football, “The Loud House” and “The Amazing World of Gumball.”

Just behind “Bumblebee” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Welcome to Marwen,” which saw 916 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.08 million.

TV ad placements for Annapurna Pictures’ “Vice” (EMV: $5.66 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Mary Poppins Returns” ($5.29 million) and Universal’s “Mortal Engines” ($5.03 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Vice” has the best iSpot Attention Index (128) in the ranking, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).