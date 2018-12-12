‘Bumblebee’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Bumblebee.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $6.31 million through Sunday for 941 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including Fox, Nick and NBC, and during programming such as NFL Football, The Loud House and The Amazing World of Gumball.

Just behind “Bumblebee” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Mortal Engines,” which saw 971 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.29 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (EMV: $5.92 million), Warner Bros.’ “The Mule” ($4.86 million) and Annapurna Pictures’ “Vice” ($4.73 million) round out the chart.

Related Vice's Dom Delport Shares Brand's New Initiatives 'A Star Is Born,' 'Vice' Lead 2018 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Nominees

Notably, “The Mule” has the best iSpot Attention Index (118) in the ranking, getting 18% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).