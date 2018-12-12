×
‘Bumblebee’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

CREDIT: Paramount Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Bumblebee.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $6.31 million through Sunday for 941 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including Fox, Nick and NBC, and during programming such as NFL Football, The Loud House and The Amazing World of Gumball.

Just behind “Bumblebee” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Mortal Engines,” which saw 971 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.29 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (EMV: $5.92 million), Warner Bros.’ “The Mule” ($4.86 million) and Annapurna Pictures’ “Vice” ($4.73 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The Mule” has the best iSpot Attention Index (118) in the ranking, getting 18% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.31M – Bumblebee

Impressions: 316,798,220
Attention Score: 89.51
Attention Index: 77
National Airings: 941
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: FOX, Nick
Creative Versions: 34
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.62M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 06/08/18

$6.29M – Mortal Engines

Impressions: 341,773,883
Attention Score: 90.20
Attention Index: 82
National Airings: 971
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 20
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.72M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/07/18

$5.92M – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Impressions: 377,262,256
Attention Score: 92.06
Attention Index: 102
National Airings: 998
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: FOX, Nick
Creative Versions: 43
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.63M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 06/06/18

$4.86M – The Mule

Impressions: 330,957,799
Attention Score: 93.36
Attention Index: 118
National Airings: 629
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.58M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/23/18

$4.73M – Vice

Impressions: 247,987,237
Attention Score: 91.85
Attention Index: 99
National Airings: 421
Networks: 25
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 7
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.81M
Studio: Annapurna Pictures
Started Airing: 10/06/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 12/03/2018 and 12/09/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

