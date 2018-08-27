Beer Company BrewDog Debuts Streaming-Video Service in Latest Niche SVOD Move

Netflix has been spending money on streaming-video content like, well, a drunken sailor. Now comes a subscription VOD product from a Scottish beer-brewing company that’s geared around a tippling lifestyle — with a show lineup that includes such fare as “Are You Smarter Than a Drunk Person?” and “Four Sheets.”

Indie brewery BrewDog is launching the BrewDog Network, with several hundred hours of programming spanning craft beer, cocktails, food, travel, comedy, game shows, and documentaries. The SVOD service, priced at $4.99 monthly, features 14 original series at launch, including “The BrewDog Show,” a reboot of the TV series that previously aired on NBCUniversal’s Esquire Network (which shut down in early 2017).

The SVOD service is available worldwide on Android and iOS devices and online at brewdognetwork.com. The five-bucks-per-month fee, the company noted, is less than the price of a pint of its beer.

The new “BrewDog Show” features James Watt (above right) and Martin Dickie (left), co-founders of the brewery, traveling the world to celebrate other beer-making practitioners and enthusiasts. The company’s headquarters is located north of Aberdeen, Scotland, and its U.S. operations are housed on a 42-acre site in Columbus, Ohio, that opened in 2017.

Other BrewDog Network originals are: “Are You Smarter Than a Drunk Person?”, hosted by actress-comedian Alison Becker (“Parks and Recreation”); “Four Sheets,” featuring comedian Zane Lamprey in a “drinkation” adventure inspired by his long-running series “Three Sheets”; and “Business Punks,” a docu-series in which Watt profiles “business misfits who have clawed their way to success.”

“After our previous TV show ‘Brew Dogs’ got cancelled, we didn’t want to sit around in our underpants, crying into a tub of ice cream,” Watt and Dickie said in a joint statement. “So we decided the only thing to do would be to build our own TV network.”

BrewDog Network’s lineup of acquired content includes: William Shatner’s “Brown Bag Wine Tasting”; Zane Lamprey’s “Drinking Made Easy”; “The Flying Winemaker,” an international wine and travel show; “Surfing the Menu,” hosted by chef Curtis Stone, in which two cooks travel discover the tastiest food and recipes in far-flung locales; and “Never Ever Try this at Home,” a comedy-reality series featuring hosts Teddy Wilson and Norm Sousa.

To launch the SVOD service, the brewery teamed with L.A.-based production company Redtail Media, which produced the original “Brew Dogs” TV series. Redtail partners Chris Burke and Jared Cotton serve as BrewDog Network’s GM and head of creative, respectively.

Watt and Dickie founded BrewDogs in 2010 through crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, raising £56 million ($72 million) over five rounds.

Watch BrewDog Network’s sizzle reel:

Pictured above: BewDog co-founders Martin Dickie (l.) and James Watt