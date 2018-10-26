Jim Carrey, Ron Howard Among Celebrities Threatened on Twitter by Mail Bomb Suspect

accounts linked to the man arrested for allegedly sending mail bombs to an ever-growing list of Trump critics previously threatened a number of celebrities and politicians on . In at least one case, the social media company seems to have refused to take steps against such a threat.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on Friday, referring to the issue as “an ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

Authorities identified the suspect of the mail bombing campaign as Cesar Altieri Sayoc, a Florida resident. Soon after the arrest, Twitter users began to unearth two accounts featuring selfies of the suspect, including a video that was likely taken at a Trump rally.

Sayoc apparently used these accounts to directly threaten a number of actors and politicians, including Jim Carrey, Ron Howard, Rob Reiner, George Soros, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and others.

CREDIT: Screenshot: Twitter

A number of those threats included screen grabs from news stories about murders, plane crashes, and other violent incidents, while others featured gory imagery of decapitated animals. “Not option no way out silence no shots, no traces like never existed,” the suspect wrote in a tweet directed at Warren. Other tweets ended with the line “Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave your home.”

Fox News contributor Rochelle Ritchie said Friday that she reported such a tweet by the suspect earlier this month — only to be told by Twitter that “there was no violation of the Twitter Rules against abusive behavior.”

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBY8FMbqnq — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 26, 2018

In a separate incident, the suspect apparently posted what appeared to be the home address of George Soros on Twitter, which also represents a clear violation of the company’s rules. That tweet remained online at the time of writing.