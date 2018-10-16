‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $6.19 million through Sunday for 847 national ad airings on 33 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 8-14. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Adult Swim and ABC, and during specific programming such as NFL Football, This Is Us and College Football.

Just behind “Bohemian Rhapsody” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “First Man,” which saw 1,063 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.33 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Halloween” (EMV: $4.87 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” ($4.59 million) and Twentieth Century Fox’s “Bad Times at the El Royale” ($4.38 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Halloween” has the best iSpot Attention Index (132) in the ranking, getting 32% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).