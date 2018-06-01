‘Black Panther’ Continues Reign Atop DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

Marvel’s “Black Panther,” distributed by Walt Disney Studios, held back a pair of newcomers to handily top the home video sales charts for a second consecutive week.

The top new release on NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc chart the week ended May 26 was 20th Century Fox’s spy thriller “Red Sparrow,” which debuted at No. 2 selling 22% as many discs as the returning superhero actioner.

“Sparrow” stars Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian ballerina who is forced into becoming a seductive secret agent after her dancing career is cut short due to injury. It earned $46.9 million at the domestic box office.

No. 3 on both charts was Warner’s “Game Night,” a comedy about a group of friends who are caught up in a life-and-death caper that they believe is an elaborate role-playing game. It took in $68.9 million at U.S. theaters.

Rounding out the top five on both charts were Universal Pictures’ “Fifty Shades Freed” at No. 4 and Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” at No. 5.

Three other new releases managed to crack the top 20, led by Warner’s “The 15:17 to Paris,” which bowed at No. 6 overall and No. 8 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart. The Clint Eastwood-directed docudrama, which earned $36.3 million domestically, tells the story of the three American servicemen (playing themselves) who foiled a terrorist attack on a European train in 2015.

Debuting at No. 11 (No. 14 on the Blu-ray Disc Sales chart) was the Image Entertainment fantasy “I Kill Giants,” followed by Lionsgate’s “Early Man,” a stop-motion animated film from the creators of “Wallace and Gromit,” at No. 12 (No. 13 on the Blu-ray chart).

Universal’s re-release of the four “Jurassic Park” films in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray boxed set pushed the “Jurassic Park Collection” back onto the charts at No. 15 overall and No. 11 on the Blu-ray charts. The new 4K edition accounted for 73% of total unit sales of the four-movie set. A fifth film, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” is slated for theaters June 22.

Among the new releases, “Red Sparrow” saw 62% of its total copies sold in the Blu-ray format, with 12% of the total being in the UHD format. Blu-ray accounted for 48% of “Game Night” and “I Kill Giants” sales, 45% for “15:17 to Paris,” and 50% for “Early Man.”

For the second week of “Black Panther,” Blu-ray contributed 68% to its total copies sold, with 11% from UHD Blu-ray.

On the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended May 27, “Game Night” debuted at No. 1, with “Black Panther” slipping a spot to No. 2.

Warner’s “12 Strong” dropped to No. 3, while Sony Pictures’ Peter Rabbit and Universal’s Den of Thieves held onto No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

“Early Man” entered the rental chart at No. 10.

John Latchem is executive editor of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert chart for the week ended 5/26/18:

1. Black Panther

2. Red Sparrow (new)

3. Game Night (new)

4. Fifty Shades Freed

5. The Greatest Showman

6. The 15:17 to Paris (new)

7. Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi

8. Peter Rabbit

9. Deadpool

10. Thor: Ragnarok

11. I Kill Giants (new)

12. Early Man (new)

13. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

14. 12 Strong

15. Jurassic Park Collection

16. Coco

17. Maze Runner: The Death Cure

18. Rick and Morty: Season 3

19. Spider-Man: Homecoming

20. Justice League

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 5/27/18:

1. Game Night (new)

2. Black Panther

3. 12 Strong

4. Peter Rabbit

5. Den of Thieves

6. Fifty Shades Freed

7. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

8. The Greatest Showman

9. Maze Runner: The Death Cure

10. Early Man (new)

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com