Black Friday Deals for Streaming Devices and Smart Speakers: Fire TV, Roku, Sonos, Google Home

Got a cord cutter or Netfix lover on your holiday shopping list? Or maybe you want to treat yourself with a smart display for your kitchen?

Whether it’s for others or yourself, this year’s Black Friday deals once again include many bargains for streaming devices and internet-connected audio gear. Here are some of the best deals of this year’s biggest shopping event:

Streaming Devices

Roku Streaming Stick. Roku and participating retailers are offering this entry-level streamer for $29.99, $20 off its regular price (offer available currently).

Roku Ultra. Roku’s premium streamer is half off, priced $49.99, at Roku.com and participating retailers. And Walmart is even selling it for $48 (starting 11/22).

Roku SE. Walmart is selling this entry-level, limited edition device for $20 (starting 11/22).

Chromecast. Google is selling the latest model of its Chromecast streaming adapter for $25 via the Google Store, down from $35. The company is also bundling a Chromecast with a Google Home Mini for a total of $45, down from $84 (starting 11/22).

Chromecast Ultra. Google’s 4K video streaming adapter is discounted to $49, down from $69, on the Google Store (starting 11/22).

Fire TV Stick. Amazon’s entry-level streaming stick sells for $24.99, down from $39.99, via Amazon.com (available all week).

Fire TV Stick 4K. Amazon’s 4K streamer sells for $34.99, down from $49.99, via Amazon.com (available all week).

Fire TV Cube. Amazon’s streamer with built-in far-field voice control sells for $59.99, down from $119.99, via Amazon.com (available all week).

Shield TV. Nvidia’s Android TV streamer is $40 off, retailing for $140, at at Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Fry’s, Microcenter, Newegg, Target and Wal-Mart (11/19-11/26).

Smart Speakers & Displays

Echo Dot. Amazon’s small speaker is selling for $24, down from $49.99, via Amazon.com (starting 11/22).

Echo. The new version of Amazon’s original smart speaker is selling for $69, down from $99.99, via Amazon.com (starting 11/22).

Echo Plus. This bigger, better-sounding Echo speaker is selling for $110, down from $149.99, via Amazon.com (starting 11/22).

Sonos One. The Sonos entry-level smart speaker is $25 off, retailing for $174, on Sonos.com and at participating retailers (11/22-11/26).

Sonos Beam. Sonos’ smart sound bar is $50 off, retailing for $349, on Sonos.com and at participating retailers (11/22-11/26).

Sonos Sub. Sonos’ subwoofer is $100 off, retailing for $599, on Sonos.com and at participating retailers (11/22-11/26).

Google Home Max. Google is selling its premium smart speaker for $349, down from $399, on the Google Store (starting 11/22).

Google Home. Google’s original smart speaker is off $50, selling for just $79, on the Google Store (starting 11/22).

Google Home Mini. Google’s smallest smart speaker sells for $25, down from $49, on the Google Store (starting 11/22).

Google Home Hub. Google is selling its new smart display for $99, down from $149, on the Google Store (starting 11/22).

Apple HomePod. Best Buy is selling Apple’s smart speaker for $250, down from $350, in stores (starting 5 p.m. 11/22).

Roku TV Wireless Speakers. Roku’s new speakers are $50 off on Roku.com, selling for $149.99 (11/16 – 11/26).

Cord Cutting Accessories

Fire TV Recast. The two-tuner model of Amazon’s new DVR is $50 off, retailing for $179.99. Its four-tuner sibling is $60 off, and now costs $219.99. Both offers are available via Amazon.com (available all week).

Tablo Lite DVR. Tablo’s DVR for cord cutters is $40 off, retailing for $99.99, at Best Buy and on Bestbuy.com (available already).

HDHomeRun Connect Duo. HDHomeRun’s entry-level connected TV tuner is selling for $69.99, down from $99.99, at participating retailers including Best Buy, B&H, Electronics Expo, Fry’s and MicroCenter as well as the websites of Amazon, Lowes, NewEgg and WalMart.

HDHomeRun Connect Quatro. HDHomeRun’s four-tuner connected TV device is selling for $99.99, down from $149.99, at participating retailers including Best Buy, B&H, Electronics Expo, Fry’s and MicroCenter as well as the websites of Amazon, Lowes, NewEgg and WalMart.

HDHomeRun Extend. HDHomeRun’s advanced connected TV tuner is selling for $149.99, down from $179.99, at participating retailers including Best Buy, B&H, Electronics Expo, Fry’s and MicroCenter as well as the websites of Amazon, Lowes, NewEgg and WalMart.

AirTV Player + Adapter. Sling TV is selling its AirTV Player with over-the-air broadcast TV adapter for $50, down from $129.99, to anyone who subscribes to 3 months of its service. Other bundled offers include a free RCA HDTV Indoor Antenna as well as an AirTV Player, over-the-air adapter and antenna for $70 (offers already available).