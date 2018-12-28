×
date 2018-12-28

'Bird Box' Viewed by 45 Million Netflix Members in First Week, Company Says

Bird Box
Netflix’s frightening thriller “Bird Box” scored the biggest seven-day viewership of all the streamer’s original movie releases to date — with just over 45 million member accounts having watched the movie in the first week, the company said Friday.

The movie bowed Dec. 21 worldwide on Netflix, and became an instant — if traumatizing — Christmas Day family-viewing experience for some. The Sandra Bullock-starrer also has spawned a raft of internet memes since its release.

In “Bird Box,” Bullock is a mom trying to save her kid’s lives after mysterious forces invade Earth and causes people to kill themselves. In navigating the post-apocalyptic world, survivors must wear blindfolds or be exposed to supernatural entities that embody their deepest fears.

“Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!” the Netflix Film account on Twitter posted Friday.

Netflix famously doesn’t release viewing data in any regular way, and the 45 million number cannot be independently verified. While third-party measurement firms including Nielsen attempt to estimate audience metrics for Netflix content, they’re limited in scope; for example, Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings cover only the U.S. and exclude viewing on mobile and PCs.

At an investment conference earlier this month, chief content officer Ted Sarandos — trying to back up his point that Netflix’s original movies are gaining ground — claimed that “The Christmas Chronicles” starring Kurt Russell as Saint Nick was viewed by Netflix members 20 million times in its first seven days.

“Bird Box,” based on the Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel of the same name, is directed by Susanne Bier. The cast also includes Bullock’s “Ocean’s 8” co-star Sarah Paulson, along with John Malkovich, Jacki Weaver, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, BD Wong, Machine Gun Kelly and Tom Hollander.

Prior to its streaming debut, Netflix gave “Bird Box” a one-week theatrical run starting Dec. 13 in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London, followed by a wider release. The company also gave limited runs to two other awards contenders, Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

