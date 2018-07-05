Bill Shine White House Appointment Sparks Protests From Gretchen Carlson, Chelsea Handler

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine’s White House appointment by President Trump has drawn ire across social media. Many Twitter users have been quick to point out that he resigned as co-president of Fox News in 2017 due to his close relationship with Roger Ailes and accusations that he attempted to cover up Ailes’ alleged sexual harassment allegations.

Gretchen Carlson, who filed the first sexual harassment lawsuit almost exactly two years ago, pointed out the irony in a tweet, saying: “This …. on the 2 year anniversary eve of filing my harassment lawsuit; giving women a voice, letting them know you can be believed, launching a national movement to stand up and speak up and say enough is enough. Life… works in mysterious ways. #BeFierce”

Former “Chelsea” host Chelsea Handler mocked the White House’s officials statement regarding the Shine hiring, tweeting “The White House said he “brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and coverup of sexual harassment.””

Several prominent media figures were also quick to point out Shine’s checkered history in the public eye. Chris Hayes, host of “All In” on MSNBC, touched on how American citizens should be filled in on Shine’s role in the Ailes allegations, given his salary is now paid by American taxpayers.

Popular Vox columnist Ezra Klein tweeted about the appointment being in line with a strategy off “triggering the libs,” speculating the appointment was engineered to make liberals angry and/or upset.

Meanwhile, women’s organization UltraViolet issued a statement, saying “For years, Bill Shine actively covered up Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly’s sexual misconduct at Fox News, created and fostered a toxic work environment at the network, and actively retaliated against women who reported their abuse.

“While certainly disturbing, Fox News’ Bill Shine is an unsurprising pick for the Trump White House. Since taking office, the Trump administration has been a revolving door of abusers of women and their enablers—and Shine is just the latest perpetrator to be added to those ranks.”

Shine will be serving as Trump’s assistant and deputy chief of staff for communications.