The Beatles ‘Yellow Submarine’ Now Streaming Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Music also streaming the soundtrack for the first time in six countries

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock (1933403c)The BeatlesYellow Submarine - 1968
CREDIT: Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” film — which turns 50 this year — is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in seven countries.

The psychedelic musical animated movie features the title song, along with other iconic Beatles tunes including “Eleanor Rigby,” “When I’m Sixty-Four,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” “All You Need Is Love,” and “It’s All Too Much.”

“Yellow Submarine” is available starting Friday, July 13, in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, Spain, France and Italy to members of Prime for no additional cost. In the U.S., Prime currently costs $119 per year; Amazon also offers standalone Prime Video subscriptions.

Amazon negotiated an exclusive streaming window on the movie for those territories under a deal with Apple Corps Ltd. The companies declined to disclose the length of the Amazon’s exclusive rights.

In addition, Prime members can now stream the “Yellow Submarine” soundtrack on Prime Music for the first time ever in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain. (It’s also currently available on Spotify and Apple Music.)

The “Yellow Submarine” movie is directed by George Dunning, written by Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn and Erich Segal, with art direction by Heinz Edelmann and additional score composed by George Martin.

Also in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the movie, “Yellow Submarine” is currently in a theatrical re-release in North America, through a deal between distributor Abramorama and Apple Corps and Universal Music Group.

The trippy flick is about an unearthly paradise called Pepperland, 80,000 leagues under the sea — a place where beauty, happiness, and music reign supreme. But the peaceful harmony is shattered when the Blue Meanies invade with their army of storm bloopers, apple bonkers, snapping turtle turks, and the menacing flying glove in an attempt to stop the music and drain Pepperland of all color and hope. The Beatles come to the rescue, teaming up with Young Fred and the Nowhere Man and journey across seven seas to free Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, make peace with the Meanies, and restore music, color, and love to the world.

