BBC News to Launch ‘Cut Through the Noise’ on Facebook Watch

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: Valentin Wolf/imageBROKER/REX/Sh

BBC News announced Wednesday that it will launch a new weekly news show called “Cut Through the Noise” on Facebook Watch later this year.

“Cut Through the Noise” will be the platform’s first funded news show from a non-U.S. news organization and will tackle a different issue each week, either from the BBC News’ Washington bureau or from the field. The show will be tailored for mobile consumption and use vertical videos and Facebook Live, BBC News said.

“We’re excited to be working with Facebook on this show,” said Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News. “Social media is an important source of news and information for many Americans, so we are always looking for new ways of bringing our audiences high-quality, nonpartisan news coverage they can trust from around the world.”

Facebook announced the new show as part of its recent news initiative. Starting in June, the social media company pledged to create a news-only section of Facebook Watch and also announced a full slate of new shows including ABC News’ “On Location,” Fox News’ “Fox News Update” and CNN’s “Anderson Cooper Full Circle.” The news pledge came on the heels of the company’s cancellation of its trending news section following several controversies about misinformation and the suppression of news.

“Earlier this year we made a commitment to show news that is trustworthy, informative, and local on Facebook. As a part of that commitment, we are creating a dedicated section within Watch for news shows produced exclusively for Facebook by news publishers, and they will receive marketing support in News Feed,” Campbell Brown, Head of Global News Partnerships, said in a statement.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • Facebook Logo

    BBC News to Launch 'Cut Through the Noise' on Facebook Watch

    BBC News announced Wednesday that it will launch a new weekly news show called “Cut Through the Noise” on Facebook Watch later this year. “Cut Through the Noise” will be the platform’s first funded news show from a non-U.S. news organization and will tackle a different issue each week, either from the BBC News’ Washington bureau […]

  • Sony Buys Into Alex Rider Series

    Sony Buys Into 'Safe House' and Alex Rider Producer Eleventh Hour Films

    BBC News announced Wednesday that it will launch a new weekly news show called “Cut Through the Noise” on Facebook Watch later this year. “Cut Through the Noise” will be the platform’s first funded news show from a non-U.S. news organization and will tackle a different issue each week, either from the BBC News’ Washington bureau […]

  • Sky, Channel 4 Strike First-of-Its-Kind Content-Sharing

    Sky, Channel 4 Strike First-of-Its-Kind Content-Sharing Deal

    BBC News announced Wednesday that it will launch a new weekly news show called “Cut Through the Noise” on Facebook Watch later this year. “Cut Through the Noise” will be the platform’s first funded news show from a non-U.S. news organization and will tackle a different issue each week, either from the BBC News’ Washington bureau […]

  • Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017

    'The Tonight Show' Cancels Norm Macdonald Appearance After Comedian's #MeToo Comment

    BBC News announced Wednesday that it will launch a new weekly news show called “Cut Through the Noise” on Facebook Watch later this year. “Cut Through the Noise” will be the platform’s first funded news show from a non-U.S. news organization and will tackle a different issue each week, either from the BBC News’ Washington bureau […]

  • Power Season Finale

    TV News Roundup: 'Power' Finale Sees High Ratings for Starz

    BBC News announced Wednesday that it will launch a new weekly news show called “Cut Through the Noise” on Facebook Watch later this year. “Cut Through the Noise” will be the platform’s first funded news show from a non-U.S. news organization and will tackle a different issue each week, either from the BBC News’ Washington bureau […]

  • Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS CorporationAllen

    Time's Up Asks CBS to Donate All Moonves' Severance Money to Advocacy Groups

    BBC News announced Wednesday that it will launch a new weekly news show called “Cut Through the Noise” on Facebook Watch later this year. “Cut Through the Noise” will be the platform’s first funded news show from a non-U.S. news organization and will tackle a different issue each week, either from the BBC News’ Washington bureau […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad