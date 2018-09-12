BBC News to Launch ‘Cut Through the Noise’ on Facebook Watch

BBC News announced Wednesday that it will launch a new weekly news show called “Cut Through the Noise” on Facebook Watch later this year.

“Cut Through the Noise” will be the platform’s first funded news show from a non-U.S. news organization and will tackle a different issue each week, either from the BBC News’ Washington bureau or from the field. The show will be tailored for mobile consumption and use vertical videos and Live, BBC News said.

“We’re excited to be working with Facebook on this show,” said Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News. “Social media is an important source of news and information for many Americans, so we are always looking for new ways of bringing our audiences high-quality, nonpartisan news coverage they can trust from around the world.”

Facebook announced the new show as part of its recent news initiative. Starting in June, the social media company pledged to create a news-only section of and also announced a full slate of new shows including ABC News’ “On Location,” Fox News’ “Fox News Update” and CNN’s “Anderson Cooper Full Circle.” The news pledge came on the heels of the company’s cancellation of its trending news section following several controversies about misinformation and the suppression of news.

“Earlier this year we made a commitment to show news that is trustworthy, informative, and local on Facebook. As a part of that commitment, we are creating a dedicated section within Watch for news shows produced exclusively for Facebook by news publishers, and they will receive marketing support in News Feed,” Campbell Brown, Head of Global News Partnerships, said in a statement.