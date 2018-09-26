‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bad Times at the El Royale.”

Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $5.16 million through Sunday for 721 national ad airings on 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox focused on reaching a male-skewing, football-loving audience, spending heavily across programming including NFL Football, College Football and South Park, and on networks such as NBC, Fox and CBS.

Just behind “Bad Times at the El Royale” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “First Man,” which saw 471 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.02 million.

TV ad placements for Universal’s “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” (EMV: $4.43 million) and “Night School” ($4.37 million), along with Amazon Studios’ “Life Itself” ($3.98 million), round out the chart.

Notably, “First Man” has the best iSpot Attention Index (104) in the ranking, getting 4% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).