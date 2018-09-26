You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
DF-06712_KF_R – Chris Hemsworth stars in Twentieth Century Fox’s BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYAL. Photo Credit: Kimberley French.
CREDIT: Kimberley French

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bad Times at the El Royale.”

Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $5.16 million through Sunday for 721 national ad airings on 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox focused on reaching a male-skewing, football-loving audience, spending heavily across programming including NFL Football, College Football and South Park, and on networks such as NBC, Fox and CBS.

Just behind “Bad Times at the El Royale” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “First Man,” which saw 471 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.02 million.

TV ad placements for Universal’s “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” (EMV: $4.43 million) and “Night School” ($4.37 million), along with Amazon Studios’ “Life Itself” ($3.98 million), round out the chart.

Related

Notably, “First Man” has the best iSpot Attention Index (104) in the ranking, getting 4% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.16M – Bad Times at the El Royale

Impressions: 223,406,767
Attention Score: 88.42
Attention Index: 68
National Airings: 721
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 7
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.77M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 09/04/18

$5.02M – First Man

Impressions: 212,376,460
Attention Score: 92.43
Attention Index: 104
National Airings: 471
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.65M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 06/08/18

$4.43M – The House With a Clock in Its Walls

Impressions: 390,547,682
Attention Score: 91.93
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 1,179
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: ESPN, NBC
Creative Versions: 34
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.31M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 07/13/18

$4.37M – Night School

Impressions: 252,730,499
Attention Score: 91.55
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 763
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.28M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 06/05/18

$3.98M – Life Itself

Impressions: 272,807,309
Attention Score: 92.01
Attention Index: 99
National Airings: 738
Networks: 22
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.32M
Studio: Amazon Studios
Started Airing: 03/13/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/17/2018 and 09/23/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Digital

  • DF-06712_KF_R – Chris Hemsworth stars in

    ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $5.16 million through Sunday for 721 national ad airings […]

  • Jeff Sessions

    Justice Department Meeting Focuses on Privacy and Antitrust Issues of Big Tech

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $5.16 million through Sunday for 721 national ad airings […]

  • Plex podcasts

    Plex Kills Off Plugins, Cloud Sync

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $5.16 million through Sunday for 721 national ad airings […]

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg - Meg Whitman

    Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Unveil Subscription for Short-Form Video Service

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $5.16 million through Sunday for 721 national ad airings […]

  • Will Smith Bungee

    How to Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into the Grand Canyon

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $5.16 million through Sunday for 721 national ad airings […]

  • John Malone

    What Does a Two-Headed SiriusXM/Pandora Giant Mean for the Radio Industry?

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $5.16 million through Sunday for 721 national ad airings […]

  • Facebook - Adam Mosseri

    Facebook Eyes Product Exec Adam Mosseri as Likely Instagram CEO (Report)

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $5.16 million through Sunday for 721 national ad airings […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad