AwesomenessTV’s ‘T@gged’ Season 3 Premiere Date Set on Hulu

Hulu - Awesomeness - t@gged_S3
CREDIT: Courtesy of AwesomenessTV

The third season of AwesomenessTV’s “t@gged” teen social-media psychological thriller series is launching on Hulu on Dec. 7.

Hulu also is currently streaming the entire first two seasons of “t@gged,” which originally ran on Verizon’s Go90 mobile video service. Verizon, which was formerly one of Awesomeness’ investors, shut down Go90 this summer. That put the future of season 3 of “t@gged” in doubt until word came of Hulu’s pickup of the show.

In the first season of the show, three teenage girls try to figure out who “tagged” their social media profiles to a horrific murder online before the killer finds them. Then, in season 2, the girls are targeted by multiple stalkers known as The Zoo — and they realize that the mysterious killer who goes by the handle “Monkeyman” may not have been working alone.

In season 3, the drama continues as Rowan (Lulu Antariksa) and Elisia (Katelyn Nacon) question who they can trust as they track down the real identity of KingCobra, only to realize the threat may have changed again and taken the shape of something much more sinister.

“T@gged” stars Antariksa (“Legacies”), Nacon (“The Walking Dead”), Noah Centineo (“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”), Timothy Granaderos (“13 Reasons Why”), Hana Hayes (“Insidious: The Last Key”), Nick Fink (“Sweet/Vicious”), Lukas Gage (“Assassination Nation”), Fivel Stewart (“Atypical”), Braeden Lemasters (“The Romanoffs”), Rajiv Dhall, Chelsea Lopez (“Phoenix Forgotten”), Claudia Sulewski (“The Commute”), Emma Dumont (“The Gifted”), and Jc Caylen (“Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”).

Viacom acquired Awesomeness this summer from NBCUniversal, Verizon and Hearst, and subsequently the digital-media studio and network division was hit with significant layoffs.

Pictured above: Noah Centineo (left) and Chelsea Lopez in “t@gged” season 3.

Watch the trailer for “t@gged” season 3:

