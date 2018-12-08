×

'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Smashes 24-Hour Video Views Record

Todd Spangler

Avengers End Game Trailer
With the Marvel fandom’s anticipation leading up to “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s no surprise that the trailer drop set a new record for most views in its first 24 hours.

The “Avengers: Endgame” trailer was viewed 289 million times in its first 24 hours, after it was released around 5 a.m. PT Friday, according to Marvel Studios. That blasted past the previous record of 230 million views, set a little over a year ago by the studio’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” Behind that was Disney’s “The Lion King” teaser, which racked up 224.6 million views.

The views for the “Avengers: Endgame” trailer were tabulated across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“Avengers: Endgame,” the fourth Avengers movie and a sequel to “Infinity War” is set to hit theaters April 26, 2019.

Marvel announced the record on social media Saturday, extending thanks to “the greatest fans in the world”:

“That is a staggering amount of views. It shows just how high the anticipation was for this trailer and is for this film. Audiences are clearly desperate to see what happens next after Thanos wiped out half the universe,” Marvel said in a press release.

The trailer also set a record for Twitter conversation for a movie trailer in the first 24 hours — with 549,000 mentions — soaring past previous record holder “Avengers: Infinity War” (389,000) and “Black Panther” (349,000).

The upcoming “Avengers: Endgame” picks up where “Infinity War” left off: Thanos has just destroyed half of all life in the universe. Seemingly facing certain doom, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) joins forces with Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) — and other members of the superhero crew — to rise up and defeat Thanos.

