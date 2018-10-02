Listen: How Joe Biden Helps ATTN: Aim to Be the ‘HBO of Mid-Form’

Biden will join the 2020 presidential race, he’s not quietly sitting on the sidelines. He just While the nation waits to hear whether former Vice President Joewill join the 2020 presidential race, he’s not quietly sitting on the sidelines. He just launched an episodic series on Instagram’s new IGTV created by ATTN:, a company devoted to making its “purpose-driven” content entertaining on digital platforms.

In this week’s episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” ATTN: co-founder, Matthew Segal, explains how the Biden projects fuels his ambition to make his company’s brand known worldwide for excelling at “purpose-driven” programming.

“We want to be the HBO of mid-form content, we want to be the premium best in the business at making 5-10 minute content,” said Segal. “I see that as a huge growth area for us, for consumers.”

Programming Biden for IGTV also represents ATTN:’s gambit to establish itself as a force on the latest digital hub for video content.

“We think by being an early adopter on the platform and using it and experimenting with it and getting smart with it, we’ll be ready to be one of the marquee publishers on it when they release premium programming,” said Segal.

But while short-form content may be what works on IGTV, ATTN: also has an eye on doing more in long-form content with TV networks and streaming services. By testing concepts on digital platforms in short-form mode and building up an audience to which it can promote and distribute, Segal believes ATTN: can get a jump on traditional production companies.

“It’s the way we have a competitive advantage,” he said. “We have this huge marketing mechanism and built-in distribution. We can build an audience that’s real, that’s authentic, that serves up proof points for IP that can scale everywhere.”

