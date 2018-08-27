ATTN: Taps Jessie Surovell as Head of Television Development, Eyeing Expanded TV Slate

Jessie Surovell - ATTN
CREDIT: Courtesy of ATTN:

Digital news and media company ATTN: named Jessie Surovell, a content-development strategist who has worked for Asylum Entertainment’s Content Group and Pop, as its new head of television development.

At L.A.-based ATTN:, Surovell will oversee all originals development, including scripted and unscripted projects for streaming platforms and also will head development of ATTN:’s library of short-form digital content into serialized long-form projects aimed at traditional TV networks.

Four-year-old ATTN: (pronounced “attention”) launched its TV department earlier this year and has several original projects in development. Those include a magazine-style program targeted at premium cable networks along with several documentary series. The company also is currently working with Paramount Television to develop digital series “America Versus” with Nev Schulman into a live-action TV show. In addition, ATTN: co-produced a documentary with Disney’s ABC News and Freeform titled “For Our Lives: Parkland” (which aired on Freeform in April). The startup has launched four original series on Facebook Watch and is developing original series for other platforms including Instagram’s IGTV and Snapchat.

“As ATTN: continues to develop more original, long-form projects for television and streaming services, we wanted to bring someone on board with the vision and experience to make the next ‘must watch’ series,” ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal said in a statement. “Jessie’s background and proven track record in development makes her a unique talent, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Surovell most recently worked at the Content Group, a creative collective recently launched by Asylum Entertainment co-founder Steve Michaels, where she served as VP of content strategy. Previously, she was VP of development at Pop, the cable network joint venture of CBS Corp. and Lionsgate formerly known as TVGN. She holds a bachelor’s degree in film, theater and gender studies from Emerson College.

“I’ve always been most excited by the challenge of building something new and innovative, and have fallen in love with the ATTN: brand,” Surovell commented. “I’m so impressed with the success they’ve achieved in such a short amount of time and am beyond thrilled to join ATTN: as they continue this push into long-form content. “

ATTN:, founded in 2014, has raised about $24 million from investors including Evolution Media Capital, Main Street Advisors, Marc Rowan and Paul Wachter.

  Ematic Getting Ready to Release Android TV Streaming Box

    Ematic Getting Ready to Release Android TV Streaming Box

  • Facebook, Twitter, Google Meet in SF

    Tech Companies Meet in San Francisco to Coordinate Election Protection (Report)

  • Donald Trump

    Donald Trump Claims Social-Media Giants Are Censoring 'Millions,' Citing No Proof

  • Antonio Lucio (Global Chief Marketing and

    Facebook Hires HP Exec Antonio Lucio as CMO to Lead Branding After Series of Controversies

  • Spaces Terminator VR Expereince Opens Doors

    'Terminator Salvation' VR Experience Opens Doors in Irvine

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Expands Selections but 'The Meg,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' Absent From This Weekend's Lineup

  • Martin Lorentzon - Spotify

    Spotify Co-Founder Martin Lorentzon Sold $40 Million in Stock, Still Owns Shares Worth $4 Billion

