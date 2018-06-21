AT&T Announces Watch TV Service Line-Up, Details on New Wireless Plans

AT&T announced the launch of its new internet service Watch TV Thursday, revealing both the TV networks included in the service as well as details on ways to get Watch TV for free. The company also announced that it will give some of its wireless subscribers free access to other paid music and video streaming services.

Watch TV, which is slated to go live next week, will feature a total of 31 TV networks at launch, including AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, HGTV, TBS and TNT. Some time in the near future, the company plans to add BET, Comedy Central, MTV2, Nicktoons, Teen Nick and VH1 to the Watch TV line-up.

Check out the full AT&T Watch TV line-up below:

Watch TV subscribers will also have access to 15,000 movies and TV show episodes on demand, and will be able to watch the service both on mobile devices as well as desktop browsers and streaming devices. Apps for Watch TV are based on DirecTV Now, so you should expect the service to show up on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Chromecast at launch, or soon after.

AT&T is making the service available at no cost to a subset of its users, and is introducing two new wireless plans to do so: A new base line unlimited data plan dubbed “AT&T Unlimited & More” includes free access to Watch TV. “AT&T Unlimited & More Premium” comes with Watch TV access as well as an option to add one other music or video subscription service at no extra cost.

Related High Anxiety: WarnerMedia Staff Braces for New Boss as AT&T Takes Control Common, Lena Waithe Join AT&T Hello Lab's Filmmaker-Mentoring Program in Second Year

Services available for this offer include HBO, Cinemax, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Amazon Music Unlimited, Pandora Premium and VRV, the millennial-focused online video subscription bundle from Ellation, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Company. Subscribers of AT&T Unlimited & More can also get $15 monthly credit for a DirecTV Now subscription, whereas Unlimited & More Premium offers a $15 credit for either DirecTV Now, DirecTV or AT&T Uverse.

AT&T Unlimited & More Premium will cost subscribers $80 per month for a single line after certain credits, whereas AT&T Unlimited & More will start at $40 per month for a single line, or $70 for 4 lines. Those plans are effectively replacing AT&T’s existing unlimited plans for new subscribers, which also means that they come with some of the same caveats.

The biggest one: AT&T Unlimited & More subscribers will only be able to stream video in SD over the cellular network, a restriction that also applies to Watch TV streams. However, streams via Wifi are exempt from those restrictions.

Watch TV will also be available as a standalone plan for $15 a month, and AT&T said that it would announce additional details at launch. The company also said that it would introduce additional services as its merger with Time Warner completes. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson first announced plans to launch Watch TV as he took the stand during the government’s lawsuit against the merger.