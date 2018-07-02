AT&T Is Hiking DirecTV Now Plan Prices by $5 per Month

AT&T is raising the prices of DirecTV Now starting this month, by an additional $5 monthly for all plans — a move that the telco says brings its entry-level internet-TV bundle in line with competitors.

AT&T’s $5-per-month price increase takes effect July 26, 2018. For customers who subscribed to DirecTV Now before then using a promo offer, the price won’t change until the promotion ends.

The telco has marketed DirecTV Now as a less expensive and more convenient way to buy pay TV compared with traditional cable and satellite TV (including the DirecTV satellite service). Now AT&T is raising rates on the over-the-top service, although for cord-cutters the pricing is still more attractive.

The cheapest DirecTV Now package, “Live a Little” with about 60 channels, will now cost $40 per month. The top-tier “Gotta Have It” bundle with more than 120 channels, will increase to $75 monthly.

“To continue delivering the best possible streaming experience for both new and existing customers, we’re bringing the cost of this service in line with the market — which starts at a $40 price point,” an AT&T rep said in a statement.

Pricing for DirecTV Now’s Todo y Más bundle will remain unchanged at $45 per month for around 90 channels in Spanish and English.

The $40 monthly price point had become the floor for most “skinny” bundles. That’s the price of Hulu With Live TV, Sony’s PlayStation Vue entry-level Access package, and Google’s YouTube TV, which upped the price of its skinny bundle to $40 per month (although customers who subscribed at the original $35 monthly price point, for now, have not had their rates raised).

Dish Network’s Sling TV charges $40 per month for its full lineup of channels. Last week Sling TV raised the price of the Orange plan (which includes ESPN and Disney networks) to $25 monthly; the Blue package (with Fox networks) remains $25.

AT&T posted an FAQ on the DirecTV Now website about the price increases. The company recently rolled out an upgrade to the DirecTV Now apps; among other enhancements, that offers access to the beta version of its True Cloud DVR with up to 20 hours of storage and up to three simultaneous streams per account.

The rate hikes were first reported by CordCutters.com.