AT&T Buys Out Chernin Group’s Stake in Otter Media

AT&T announced the acquisition of the Chernin Group’s controlling interest in Otter Media, the joint venture between the two companies, in a deal reported to be worth $1 billion.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but AT&T said it did not have a material effect its first-half 2018 results when the majority of the deal was funded. Analysts have valued Chernin Group’s sale to AT&T at $1 billion, according to the New York Times.

Otter Media will be a part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit and Tony Goncalves, who was appointed Otter CEO earlier this year, will continue to run the company, reporting to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey.

In 2014, Chernin Group and AT&T formed what would later be named Otter Media, with the companies pledging to invest upwards of $500 million in acquiring, investing and launching over-the-top video properties.

Today, Otter Media comprises Ellation, an online subscription video service provider, with offerings under the Crunchyroll and VRV brands; digital media company Fullscreen; and the Rooster Teeth brand. Otter also has ownership stakes in content studio startup Gunpowder & Sky and Hello Sunshine, a media company founded by Reese Witherspoon.

“We are thrilled to incorporate the Otter Media brands and talent into WarnerMedia,” Stankey said in a statement. “Working with Tony, we look to harness Otter’s expertise in feeding the passion of online audiences to augment our portfolio of digital assets and help us further engage, connect and entertain consumers around the globe.”

AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit was created after the close of the Time Warner acquisition in June.