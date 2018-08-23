Ariana Grande Using Snapchat to Launch ‘Sweetener’ Merchandise via a Shoppable Selfie Lens

Ariana Grande is revealing new merchandise tied to her new album, “Sweetener,” exclusively on Snapchat with a custom selfie Lens — which also will let fans purchase the product through the app.

Grande’s new Snapchat Lens will go live at midnight PT (12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET on Thursday).

The Lens features a pastel tie-dye face mask, with a snippet of her song “breathin” from the new album. The face mask itself will be available to purchase for $20 exclusively through Snapchat. It’s is the first time an augmented-reality selfie Snapchat Lens features a replica of an artist’s album merchandise — letting users virtual try on the product before purchasing it.

Here’s what Grande’s “Sweetener” face mask and shopping experience look like, courtesy of Snapchat:

Grande’s shoppable Snapchat Lens will be available to Snapchat users worldwide. The purchase also comes with pre-sale ticket access to the singer’s 2019 headline tour. In addition, customers in the U.S. who purchase the face mask will also get a link to download the album.

To access the Lens, users must open Snapchat with the camera in selfie mode and tap any surface to activate the Lens carousel, then select Lens icon with the “Sweetener” face mask and music note.

While using Grande’s Lens, users will see a “Shop” button. Tapping on the button will take them to an e-commerce menu where they can purchase the face mask. If users see the “Sweetener” face-mask Lens in a Snapchat Story posted by a friend or celebrity, they also can swipe up to buy it.

“Sweetener,” Grande’s fourth studio album, was released on Aug. 17 by Republic Records.