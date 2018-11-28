Ariana Grande Concert Tour Documentary Series Launch Set on YouTube

A behind-the-scenes look at Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour and the making of her album “Sweetener” is coming to YouTube.

The four-part “Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries” documentary series, to be released Thursday (Nov. 29), follows the pop superstar during her 2017 tour and through the creation of her third studio album, “Sweetener.” YouTube bills the docu-series as “a love letter to her fans.”

The series features exclusive footage of Grande in the recording studio with Pharrell; on-set shooting music videos for “The Light Is Coming” and “God Is a Woman”; and rehearsing for her MTV VMAs performance. In addition, “Dangerous Woman Diaries” includes live performances of songs including “Focus,” “Into You,” “Touch It,” “Side to Side,” “One Last Time” and “Dangerous Woman.”

“Dangerous Woman Diaries” also will include footage from Grande’s “One Love Manchester” concert last year, which was organized to benefit the families of victims of a suicide-bomber attack outside Manchester Arena following her May 22 concert.

All four segments of the docu-series will be available to binge-watch starting Nov. 29 on Ariana Grande’s YouTube channel for subscribers of YouTube Premium, which is priced at $9.99 per month. It also will be available for free on Grande’s channel, but in a staggered rollout: Part one will hit Thursday, with subsequent episodes to be released for free, ad-supported viewing on Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.

According to a YouTube rep, “Dangerous Woman Diaries” will not address Grande’s short-lived engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The duo announced plans to tie the knot in June, before breaking it off in October.

The docu-series was directed by music-video director Alfredo Flores and produced by Scooter Braun and JD Roth’s GoodStory Entertainment.

Grande on Tuesday retweeted a post by Flores teasing the release date for the docu-series:

Watch the trailer for “Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries”: