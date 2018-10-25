You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Naughty America Uses Augmented Reality to Put Porn Stars in Your Living Room

Janko Roettgers

It was only a matter of time: Adult entertainment studio Naughty America released one of the industry’s very first XXX-rated augmented reality (AR) apps for Android phones this week, which promises to put life-sized 3D versions of adult entertainers in your living room.

Or bedroom, for that matter, with Naughty America CEO Andreas Hronopoulos touting the app as a way for consumers to make their own adult videos at home. “It’s the future of making content,” he said in an interview with Variety. “People can make their own scenarios.”

Naughty America AR, as the app is aptly being called, makes use of Google’s ARCore technology to scan a room, and then place digital objects atop of a camera-view of that room. It’s a technology that’s been used in the past to let users superimpose “Star Wars” characters, Pokemons, and full-blown games over their mobile device’s camera view.

In the case of the Naughty America AR app, these characters are decidedly not safe for work. A free version of the app features female and male porn performers in their underwear. Paying users get to download completely nude characters. Each performer does a few moves, and some address the viewer directly with some choice dirty words.

Each of these AR clips is just about three to four seconds long, which helped to keep the app and any additional downloads reasonably small. Hronopoulos said the company also planned to experiment with longer content if users requested it. “We didn’t really know what people want,” he said.

Naughty America has long been a studio that has embraced cutting-edge technologies. The company was among the first to distribute VR porn, and more recently began to use artificial intelligence to offer custom-made Deepfake porn, which allows consumers to superimpose their own faces onto the bodies of porn stars.

Hronopoulos argued that AR was the next big thing for both adult as well as mainstream entertainment. “For adults, it’s obviously pretty massive,” he said, adding that the same technology could also be used to let consumers take fully clothed selfies with digital holograms of mainstream Hollywood stars, and then share the results on social media. “It’s a whole new era,” he said.

Google and Apple both have policies against distributing adult content on their app stores, which is why Naughty America is distributing its AR app directly via is website (link not safe for work). Hronopoulos said the company may eventually also produce content for AR headsets, or VR headsets that incorporate AR features. But for now, he argued that mobile AR was the place to be. “The Android operating system is the largest AR platform out there,” he said.

