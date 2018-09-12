Apple Unveils New iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max

Apple officially announced its 2018 iPhone line-up at a press event in Cupertino, Calif. Wednesday: The company is replacing last year’s iPhone X with a new model dubbed the iPhone Xs, which comes with a bigger-sized Xs Max variant.

The iPhone Xs looks very similar to last year’s iPhone X, and features a 5.8 inch edge-to-edge OLED screen with a resolution of 2436 by 1125 pixels. The display consists of a total of 2.7 million pixels, features a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch, and has a notch cut-out for the front-facing camera. The phone will and come in three color options: silver, gold and space gray. Storage options for the phone include 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Just as last year’s model, the iPhone Xs once again makes use of Face ID for unlock and authentication, which is why there isn’t any fingerprint reader included on the device. Also once again missing, just like on many other phones these days: A headphone jack.

The iPhone Xs Max is virtually identical with the iPhone Xs, safe for the screen size: The super-sized premium iPhone features an OLED screen with a vertical screen size of 6.5 inches with a resolution of 2688 by 1242 pixels, and a pixel density of 458 ppi. Color and other features are otherwise the same as those available with the iPhone Xs.

Apple’s new iPhones Xs are being powered by a new generation of chips dubbed the A12 Bionic which includes a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU and a dedicated neural engine. The latter is essentially chip hardware optimized for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, as well as augmented reality (AR).

Apple first added dedicated on-device machine learning to last year’s chipsets, but this new generation is supposed to be around 9 times faster that last year’s model while using less energy.

Developing.