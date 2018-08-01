Apple Stock Soars to All-Time High, Market Cap Just Shy of $1 Trillion

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand opening on Dec. 2, 2017. Apple's 11th store in New York City is a giant glass-sided triangle right down the street from the Atlantic Terminal and Barclays Center.Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand opening, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2017
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Investors rallied Apple shares to an all-time high Wednesday, pushing the tech behemoth’s market capitalization to nearly $1 trillion.

The surge in Apple’s stock, which ended the day up 5.9% to $201.50 per share, was driven by the company’s stellar results for the June 30 quarter, which topped Wall Street expectations. The run-up gives it a market cap of about $976 million (accounting for Apple’s share buyback in the quarter), putting the company within spitting distance of becoming the first U.S. corporation to hit the trillion-dollar milestone.

For the most recent quarter, iPhone sales surged 20% and Apple’s services unit — which includes iTunes, the App Store and Apple Music — posted a record $9.5 billion in sales, a 31% year-over-year increase. Overall, the Silicon Valley giant posted $53.3 billion in revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2018 (up 17%) and net income of $11.52 billion (up 32%).

Apple investors also reacted enthusiastically to the company’s forecast for another sales beat in the current quarter. For its fiscal 2018 Q4, Apple said it expects revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion — 14%-18% higher than the year-earlier quarter, and ahead of analyst projections.

Related

In the June 30 quarter, Apple actually shipped only 1% more iPhone units than the year-earlier period, but the average sales price jumped from $606 last year to $724, reflecting sales of the high-end iPhone X (which starts at $999). According to CEO Tim Cook, the iPhone X was again the best-selling model during the quarter.

Analysts believe Apple will get more wind at its back with new products anticipated for the fall of 2018 (heading into the holiday-shopping season). “We continue to expect iPhones to refresh on-time in late September,” Guggenheim Securities analysts wrote in a research note, with a slate expected to include a larger-screen iPhone X Plus and an iPhone model priced from $749 that adds the iPhone X’s Face ID authentication features.

While it didn’t break out Apple Music numbers for the June 30 quarter, the music-streaming service’s revenue grew more than 50% on a year-over-year basis, Cook told analysts on the earnings call. He also said over 300 million users now pay for subscriptions through apps available on the App Store.

Also on the call, Cook talked about Apple’s move into premium entertainment, citing the tech company’s recent pact with Oprah Winfrey and alluding to its expected foray into subscription-video business with a slate of original TV shows.

“Cord cutting in our view is only going to accelerate,” he said.

— Janko Roettgers contributed to this report.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Spotify Yanks Multiple Alex Jones Podcast Episodes for Violating Hate-Speech Policy

    Investors rallied Apple shares to an all-time high Wednesday, pushing the tech behemoth’s market capitalization to nearly $1 trillion. The surge in Apple’s stock, which ended the day up 5.9% to $201.50 per share, was driven by the company’s stellar results for the June 30 quarter, which topped Wall Street expectations. The run-up gives it a […]

  • The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Stock Soars to All-Time High, Market Cap Just Shy of $1 Trillion

    Investors rallied Apple shares to an all-time high Wednesday, pushing the tech behemoth’s market capitalization to nearly $1 trillion. The surge in Apple’s stock, which ended the day up 5.9% to $201.50 per share, was driven by the company’s stellar results for the June 30 quarter, which topped Wall Street expectations. The run-up gives it a […]

  • Showtime Streaming Price Drop

    Showtime Pushes Streaming Service With $4.99 Monthly Cut-Rate Promo Price

    Investors rallied Apple shares to an all-time high Wednesday, pushing the tech behemoth’s market capitalization to nearly $1 trillion. The surge in Apple’s stock, which ended the day up 5.9% to $201.50 per share, was driven by the company’s stellar results for the June 30 quarter, which topped Wall Street expectations. The run-up gives it a […]

  • Vizio Teams Up With Pluto TV

    Vizio Integrates Pluto TV With New Ad-Supported WatchFree Service

    Investors rallied Apple shares to an all-time high Wednesday, pushing the tech behemoth’s market capitalization to nearly $1 trillion. The surge in Apple’s stock, which ended the day up 5.9% to $201.50 per share, was driven by the company’s stellar results for the June 30 quarter, which topped Wall Street expectations. The run-up gives it a […]

  • Twitch - DramaFever - BoysOverFlowers

    Twitch to Live-Stream 26 Asian Dramas from DramaFever Throughout August

    Investors rallied Apple shares to an all-time high Wednesday, pushing the tech behemoth’s market capitalization to nearly $1 trillion. The surge in Apple’s stock, which ended the day up 5.9% to $201.50 per share, was driven by the company’s stellar results for the June 30 quarter, which topped Wall Street expectations. The run-up gives it a […]

  • CBS Plots Launch of Streaming Local-News

    CBS Plots Launch of Streaming Local-News Service

    Investors rallied Apple shares to an all-time high Wednesday, pushing the tech behemoth’s market capitalization to nearly $1 trillion. The surge in Apple’s stock, which ended the day up 5.9% to $201.50 per share, was driven by the company’s stellar results for the June 30 quarter, which topped Wall Street expectations. The run-up gives it a […]

  • google logo

    Google Readying Censored Search Service for China (Report)

    Investors rallied Apple shares to an all-time high Wednesday, pushing the tech behemoth’s market capitalization to nearly $1 trillion. The surge in Apple’s stock, which ended the day up 5.9% to $201.50 per share, was driven by the company’s stellar results for the June 30 quarter, which topped Wall Street expectations. The run-up gives it a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad