You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Stock Drops After Company Announces Flat iPhone Sales Numbers

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
A close up view of a customer inspecting an iPhone 8 unit at the Apple Orchard store in Singapore, 22 September 2017. The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X were announced by tech giant Apple as the latest iterations of their iconic mobile devices.Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launch in Singapore - 22 Sep 2017
CREDIT: WOON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Apple didn’t sell as many iPhones during its most recent quarter as Wall Street had hoped, and investors responded by sending the company’s stock down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading.

The Cupertino company sold close to 47 million iPhones during the quarter ending September 30, which is about the same it sold a year ago.

However, there is a bright line for Apple investors buried in these numbers: The average sale price of an iPohne rose to $793, signaling that consumers are getting more comfortable with spending money for the company’s high-end phones.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Digital

  • King of the Hill

    Hulu Nabs 'King of the Hill' Exclusive Streaming Rights for All 13 Seasons

    Apple didn’t sell as many iPhones during its most recent quarter as Wall Street had hoped, and investors responded by sending the company’s stock down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading. The Cupertino company sold close to 47 million iPhones during the quarter ending September 30, which is about the same it sold a year ago. […]

  • House Of Cards Season 6

    The Streaming Era Owes Thanks to 'House of Cards' (Column)

    Apple didn’t sell as many iPhones during its most recent quarter as Wall Street had hoped, and investors responded by sending the company’s stock down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading. The Cupertino company sold close to 47 million iPhones during the quarter ending September 30, which is about the same it sold a year ago. […]

  • Hannah Brown FuboTV

    FuboTV Hires Ex-Sky Exec Hannah Brown as Chief Strategy Officer

    Apple didn’t sell as many iPhones during its most recent quarter as Wall Street had hoped, and investors responded by sending the company’s stock down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading. The Cupertino company sold close to 47 million iPhones during the quarter ending September 30, which is about the same it sold a year ago. […]

  • Nancy Dubuc: Vice Will be Profitable

    Nancy Dubuc: Vice Will be Profitable 'Within a Fiscal Year'

    Apple didn’t sell as many iPhones during its most recent quarter as Wall Street had hoped, and investors responded by sending the company’s stock down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading. The Cupertino company sold close to 47 million iPhones during the quarter ending September 30, which is about the same it sold a year ago. […]

  • Lionsgate, Sony Liv Sign Multi-Year Content

    Lionsgate, Sony Liv Sign Multi-Year Content Deal in India

    Apple didn’t sell as many iPhones during its most recent quarter as Wall Street had hoped, and investors responded by sending the company’s stock down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading. The Cupertino company sold close to 47 million iPhones during the quarter ending September 30, which is about the same it sold a year ago. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad