Apple Stock Drops After Company Announces Flat iPhone Sales Numbers

Apple didn’t sell as many iPhones during its most recent quarter as Wall Street had hoped, and investors responded by sending the company’s stock down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading.

The Cupertino company sold close to 47 million iPhones during the quarter ending September 30, which is about the same it sold a year ago.

However, there is a bright line for Apple investors buried in these numbers: The average sale price of an iPohne rose to $793, signaling that consumers are getting more comfortable with spending money for the company’s high-end phones.

